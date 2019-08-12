top
South Bay
South Bay
Immigration & Detention Solidarity on Tisha B'av in San Jose
Date Monday August 12
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJewish Community Relations Council (JCRC)
Location Details
James P. McEntee Sr. Plaza, County Of Santa Clara Government Building, 70 W Hedding St, San Jose, CA 95112
Immigration & Detention Solidarity on Tisha B'av in San Jose

When: Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Where: James P. McEntee Sr. Plaza, County Of Santa Clara Government Building, 70 W Hedding St, San Jose, CA 95112

All faiths/backgrounds welcome.

Immigration & Detention Solidarity on Tisha B'av: From Despair to Consolation will take place in the James P. McEntee Sr. Plaza.

Tisha B'Av (the 9th day of Hebrew month Av) is the saddest day of the Jewish calendar, marking tragedies that have befallen the community. These tragedies led to exile and oppressive immigrant experiences. This year, Jewish communities across the country are marking this observance in solidarity with the modern-day tragedy befalling asylum seekers denied refuge and kept in unthinkable conditions. We cry out with the families separated and the children locked in cages.

Join us as we share stories, sing lamentations, stand with those impacted, and call for a new vision of healing and justice. You are welcome to bring signs with message that are appropriate to your culture's expressions of mourning or lament current immigration policy and actions.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2261118740...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 10:36 AM
