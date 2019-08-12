A forum was held in San Jose to look at the issues in the upcoming KPFA Pacific elections and some candidates from the South Bay. attended and spoke.

A forum was held on August 10, 2019 in San Jose to discuss the elections at KPFA and the crisis in Pacifica. The forum was sponsored by the Friends of KPFA and the South Bay Greeens and was endorsed by Rescue Pacifica.It included some of the Rescue Pacifica candidates for the 2019 election including Christine Pepin, Marilyn Langlois and Karina Stenquist, It also included statements from Local Station Board members and activists.Additional media:KPFA Pacifica Local Station Board/Public Discuss Financial Crisis, Bankruptcy & GovernanceCrisis At KPFA, The Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media NetworkKPFA Workers And Community Speak Out For The "Morning Mix" & Unpaid StafPedro Reyes, KPFA Host of Settin The Standard and Late Night HypeKPFA On The Brink AgainPacifica In ExileFor more information on Rescue PacificaProduction of Labor Video Project