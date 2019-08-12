From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
KPFA LSB Elections & Defense Of The Pacifica Network - South Bay Forum
A forum was held in San Jose to look at the issues in the upcoming KPFA Pacific elections and some candidates from the South Bay. attended and spoke.
A forum was held on August 10, 2019 in San Jose to discuss the elections at KPFA and the crisis in Pacifica. The forum was sponsored by the Friends of KPFA and the South Bay Greeens and was endorsed by Rescue Pacifica.
It included some of the Rescue Pacifica candidates for the 2019 election including Christine Pepin, Marilyn Langlois and Karina Stenquist, It also included statements from Local Station Board members and activists.
Additional media:
KPFA Pacifica Local Station Board/Public Discuss Financial Crisis, Bankruptcy & Governance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsN9lZPQrJs&t=4214s
Crisis At KPFA, The Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q-m08-lp8k&t=93s
KPFA Workers And Community Speak Out For The "Morning Mix" & Unpaid Staf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLRCzXa2evU
Pedro Reyes, KPFA Host of Settin The Standard and Late Night Hype
KPFA On The Brink Again
http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Berkeley-s-KPFA-on-the-brink-again-but-this-12473774.php
Pacifica In Exile
http://pacificainexile.org/archives/1017
For more information on Rescue Pacifica
http://rescuepacifica.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
It included some of the Rescue Pacifica candidates for the 2019 election including Christine Pepin, Marilyn Langlois and Karina Stenquist, It also included statements from Local Station Board members and activists.
Additional media:
KPFA Pacifica Local Station Board/Public Discuss Financial Crisis, Bankruptcy & Governance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsN9lZPQrJs&t=4214s
Crisis At KPFA, The Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q-m08-lp8k&t=93s
KPFA Workers And Community Speak Out For The "Morning Mix" & Unpaid Staf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLRCzXa2evU
Pedro Reyes, KPFA Host of Settin The Standard and Late Night Hype
KPFA On The Brink Again
http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Berkeley-s-KPFA-on-the-brink-again-but-this-12473774.php
Pacifica In Exile
http://pacificainexile.org/archives/1017
For more information on Rescue Pacifica
http://rescuepacifica.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Part of Audience At South Bay Silicon Valley Forum On KPFA Elections
South Bay Silicon Valley residents had a chance hear about issues at KPFA and Pacifica at a forum that was held on the election.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network