Related Categories: South Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
KPFA LSB Elections & Defense Of The Pacifica Network - South Bay Forum
by Labor Video Project
Monday Aug 12th, 2019 10:03 AM
A forum was held in San Jose to look at the issues in the upcoming KPFA Pacific elections and some candidates from the South Bay. attended and spoke.
kpfa_south_bay_panel_candidates_8-10-19.jpg
A forum was held on August 10, 2019 in San Jose to discuss the elections at KPFA and the crisis in Pacifica. The forum was sponsored by the Friends of KPFA and the South Bay Greeens and was endorsed by Rescue Pacifica.

It included some of the Rescue Pacifica candidates for the 2019 election including Christine Pepin, Marilyn Langlois and Karina Stenquist, It also included statements from Local Station Board members and activists.

Additional media:
KPFA Pacifica Local Station Board/Public Discuss Financial Crisis, Bankruptcy & Governance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsN9lZPQrJs&t=4214s

Crisis At KPFA, The Pacifica Network, Democracy & A National Alternative Multi-Media Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q-m08-lp8k&t=93s

KPFA Workers And Community Speak Out For The "Morning Mix" & Unpaid Staf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLRCzXa2evU

Pedro Reyes, KPFA Host of Settin The Standard and Late Night Hype
KPFA On The Brink Again
http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Berkeley-s-KPFA-on-the-brink-again-but-this-12473774.php

Pacifica In Exile
http://pacificainexile.org/archives/1017

For more information on Rescue Pacifica
http://rescuepacifica.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/q1c27_84geY
§Part of Audience At South Bay Silicon Valley Forum On KPFA Elections
by Labor Video Project Monday Aug 12th, 2019 10:03 AM
kpfa_south_bay._forum_audience_8-10-19.jpg
South Bay Silicon Valley residents had a chance hear about issues at KPFA and Pacifica at a forum that was held on the election.
