



When: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 @ 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM



Location: the Bar Stage at PianoFight, 144 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102



Cost: Suggested donation of $11

tickets:



It’s getting HOT in here! And while you don’t have to take off all your clothes, we hope you’ll join us to do something about it.



Join us Wednesday for a fun evening to raise money for the fight to ensure a livable future for all of us. Doors open at 5 PM with music at 5:30 PM. Entry is a suggested donation of $11 (see ticketing link).



You’ll get to hear a SWELTERING mix of groove-infused rock, Hindi-English medleys, and 90s covers from:



--Group Therapy: Aarti Bhatnagar, Nishant Bordia, Sathvik Tantry

--Midnight Supply: Josh Douglas, Will Giardino, Paul Hoerbelt, Evan Weber

--The Super FANTASTICS: Craig Dos Santos, Matt Barrett



This climate crisis concert, put on by our friends Alissa Dos Santos and Sathvik Tantry, will benefit the Sunrise Movement Bay Area chapter. Proceeds will go toward our work of supporting the Green New Deal to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. As a movement of young people, we are uniting to rid our political system of the corrupting influence of fossil fuel money and elect representatives who will fight for our future instead of corporate profit.



The weekend after this concert, hundreds of budding Sunrise leaders from across the Western US will convene in San Francisco to network, bond, and level up their organizing skills to win this fight. In the days leading up to the Western Summit, the DNC will be voting on a resolution to hold a #ClimateDebate.



Follow us to stay in the loop on our plans to keep the pressure on them to make the right decision. Together, we can win a #ClimateDebate and a #GreenNewDeal.



For the air we breathe.

For the water we drink.

