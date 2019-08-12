From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sunday August 18
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Other
|Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks
|Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 N Big Trees Park Rd, Felton, CA
Redwoods and Climate Change Learning Walk
When: Sunday, Aug 18 @ 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 N Big Trees Park Rd, Felton, CA
How have coast redwoods adapted to the natural environment? Can they adapt to a human-altered environment? How can we make a difference? Answer these questions and more during a Sunday saunter. Walk through the ancient old-growth forest with a docent and discuss our relationship with the forest and the prospective future.
Meet at the visitor center. Recommended for age 12 and older.
Free event. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call (831) 335-7077.
HOST: Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks
Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) is a vital partner with California State Parks, creatively working to ensure our cherished local parks and beaches are thriving and available to all. Friends’ innovative and collaborative community partnership provides support and investment for education, equity and inclusion, conservation, facilities improvements, historic preservation and cultural events.
https://www.thatsmypark.org/about/
For more event information: https://www.thatsmypark.org/event/redwoods...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 8:47 AM
