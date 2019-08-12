top
Learning Walk: Redwoods & Climate Change at Henry Cowell State Park
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 18
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorFriends of Santa Cruz State Parks
Location Details
Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 N Big Trees Park Rd, Felton, CA
Redwoods and Climate Change Learning Walk

When: Sunday, Aug 18 @ 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 N Big Trees Park Rd, Felton, CA

How have coast redwoods adapted to the natural environment? Can they adapt to a human-altered environment? How can we make a difference? Answer these questions and more during a Sunday saunter. Walk through the ancient old-growth forest with a docent and discuss our relationship with the forest and the prospective future.

Meet at the visitor center. Recommended for age 12 and older.

Free event. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call (831) 335-7077.

HOST: Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) is a vital partner with California State Parks, creatively working to ensure our cherished local parks and beaches are thriving and available to all. Friends’ innovative and collaborative community partnership provides support and investment for education, equity and inclusion, conservation, facilities improvements, historic preservation and cultural events.

https://www.thatsmypark.org/about/
sm_henry_cowell.jpg
original image (720x960)
For more event information: https://www.thatsmypark.org/event/redwoods...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 8:47 AM
