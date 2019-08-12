



Meet up/Workshop: Taking political action to fight climate change.



When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 @ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Location: Good Earth Natural Foods, 201 Flamingo Road, Mill Valley, CA 94941



REGISTER: Please register at the following link to save your spot, as space is limited:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-politics-meetup-tickets-68118465163

__________________________________________________________________



Would you like to fight climate change through political action? Do you want to know more about the Green New Deal, carbon pricing, climate justice, green politicians and their climate action plans?



Come to our Green Change Meetup at Good Earth in Mill Valley on Wednesday,

September 25th, from 6 to 8 p.m. During this free event , we will discuss how you can get more involved in climate politics.



We will feature short talks by climate action leaders, including local politicians, young activists, advocacy groups, community organizers, journalists and political observers.



After the talks, we will discuss our personal experiences with taking political climate action in our lives, connecting experts with people who are just getting started.



You will learn about climate actions you can take to get engaged in climate action:



--Support Green Politicians

--Support Young Activists

--Support Climate Justice

--Support the Green New Deal

--Support carbon pricing policies



Our community meetup is hosted by Fabrice Florin, director of Green Change, a nonprofit climate action network in Marin.



This free meetup is sponsored by Good Earth and takes place in their new classroom, at 201 Flamingo Rd., Mill Valley, CA 94941. The classroom is next to UPS, in the south corner of the building.



We encourage you to invite a friend, relative or neighbor to this free event, if you think they would like to make a green change in their life. We welcome young people, ages 14 and up.



To learn more, visit GreenChange.net or email us:



Hope to see you there!



ABOUT: Green Change



Green Change invites you to go green and help slow climate change in your community. Our climate action network can help you fight global warming in your own life, with the help of videos of climate heroes, local events, direct engagement and online tools. We are a nonprofit coalition of concerned citizens, environmentalists, media professionals and community organizers committed to climate action.



Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 7:23 AM