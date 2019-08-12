



DATE & TIME: Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM



WHERE: APJCC Los Gatos, 14855 Oka Road, Suite 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032



Take action on climate change. Learn what’s happening locally and what you can do.



Information, tabling, and giveaways by local governments and community groups. There will also be special activities for children and families.



This event is FREE.



Questions? Contact



Facebook:



Website: COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR: Take Action on Climate Change!DATE & TIME: Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PMWHERE: APJCC Los Gatos, 14855 Oka Road, Suite 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032Take action on climate change. Learn what’s happening locally and what you can do.Information, tabling, and giveaways by local governments and community groups. There will also be special activities for children and families.This event is FREE.Questions? Contact info [at] apjcc.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2075044632791773/ Website: https://apjcc.org/event/climate-fair/ For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-fair-...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 12th, 2019 6:47 AM