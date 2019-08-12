top
Climate Fair: Take Action on Climate Change! (Los Gatos)
Date Sunday September 22
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Addison-Penzak Jewish Community Center
14855 Oka Road, Suite 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032
COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR: Take Action on Climate Change!

DATE & TIME: Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

WHERE: APJCC Los Gatos, 14855 Oka Road, Suite 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Take action on climate change. Learn what’s happening locally and what you can do.

Information, tabling, and giveaways by local governments and community groups. There will also be special activities for children and families.

This event is FREE.

Questions? Contact info [at] apjcc.org.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2075044632791773/

Website: https://apjcc.org/event/climate-fair/
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-fair-...

