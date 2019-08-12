From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Addison-Penzak Jewish Community Center
14855 Oka Road, Suite 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032
|
COMMUNITY CLIMATE FAIR: Take Action on Climate Change!
DATE & TIME: Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
WHERE: APJCC Los Gatos, 14855 Oka Road, Suite 201, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Take action on climate change. Learn what’s happening locally and what you can do.
Information, tabling, and giveaways by local governments and community groups. There will also be special activities for children and families.
This event is FREE.
Questions? Contact info [at] apjcc.org.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2075044632791773/
Website: https://apjcc.org/event/climate-fair/
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-fair-...
