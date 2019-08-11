top
District 5 Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum
Date Monday September 16
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLeague of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details
University of California San Francisco, Cole Hall, UCSF Medical Sciences Building, 513 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143
Voters! Come hear from the candidates for San Francisco District 5 Board of Supervisors

During the Forum, candidates will answer questions submitted by the audience. A moderator will give each candidate equal time to answer every question.

The Forum is non-partisan, free, and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wheelchair accessible.

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco organizes non-partisan candidate forums for every election. These forums give voters a chance to learn more before casting their vote, and let candidates present their views on issues important to voters. The League does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.

Co-Sponsors: D5 Action and Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council
For more event information: http://bit.ly/33sAglN

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 10:24 PM
