Voters! Come hear from the candidates for San Francisco District 5 Board of Supervisors



During the Forum, candidates will answer questions submitted by the audience. A moderator will give each candidate equal time to answer every question.



The Forum is non-partisan, free, and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wheelchair accessible.



The League of Women Voters of San Francisco organizes non-partisan candidate forums for every election. These forums give voters a chance to learn more before casting their vote, and let candidates present their views on issues important to voters. The League does not support or oppose candidates or political parties.



Co-Sponsors: D5 Action and Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 10:24 PM