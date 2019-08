Join us for a day that will inspire us all to “up our game” personally, and to work together locally in response to the climate crisis!



WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm



LOCATION: South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley, CA

Close to Ashby BART Station



COST: Sliding scale + Lunch, Beverages, and Snacks Provided



Registration:



This informative, experiential program will be focused on steps we all can take to confront the climate crisis. Topics for the day include:



--The social and economic impacts of the fossil fuel industry and climate change in our communities.

--Working intergenerationally with local youth activists who will join us to share their strategies and dialogue about how we can support them

--Promising new technology solutions, as well as ones already available to us

--Elders Promote the Vote, a project targeting non-voting (!) environmentalists

--Ways to lower our own carbon footprint, together with that of our community.



Meet other climate activists from across the region to explore new ways we can work together for the sake of our grandchildren, future generations, and all life!



Young Climate Activists get it; so do we!



