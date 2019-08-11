top
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories:
View other events for the week of 9/21/2019
Workshop: Elders Taking Action on the Climate Crisis
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 21
Time 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorNorCal Chapter of Elders Climate Action
Location Details
South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley, CA

Close to Ashby BART Station
Workshop: Elders Taking Action on the Climate Crisis

Join us for a day that will inspire us all to “up our game” personally, and to work together locally in response to the climate crisis!

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

LOCATION: South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley, CA
Close to Ashby BART Station

COST: Sliding scale + Lunch, Beverages, and Snacks Provided

Registration: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E334087&id=40

This informative, experiential program will be focused on steps we all can take to confront the climate crisis. Topics for the day include:

--The social and economic impacts of the fossil fuel industry and climate change in our communities.
--Working intergenerationally with local youth activists who will join us to share their strategies and dialogue about how we can support them
--Promising new technology solutions, as well as ones already available to us
--Elders Promote the Vote, a project targeting non-voting (!) environmentalists
--Ways to lower our own carbon footprint, together with that of our community.

Meet other climate activists from across the region to explore new ways we can work together for the sake of our grandchildren, future generations, and all life!

Young Climate Activists get it; so do we!

elders2.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eldersclimateaction.org/norcal...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 9:23 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code