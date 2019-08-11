From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories:View other events for the week of 9/21/2019
|Workshop: Elders Taking Action on the Climate Crisis
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 21
|Time
|9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|NorCal Chapter of Elders Climate Action
|Location Details
|
South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley, CA
Close to Ashby BART Station
|
Workshop: Elders Taking Action on the Climate Crisis
Join us for a day that will inspire us all to “up our game” personally, and to work together locally in response to the climate crisis!
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
LOCATION: South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley, CA
Close to Ashby BART Station
COST: Sliding scale + Lunch, Beverages, and Snacks Provided
Registration: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E334087&id=40
This informative, experiential program will be focused on steps we all can take to confront the climate crisis. Topics for the day include:
--The social and economic impacts of the fossil fuel industry and climate change in our communities.
--Working intergenerationally with local youth activists who will join us to share their strategies and dialogue about how we can support them
--Promising new technology solutions, as well as ones already available to us
--Elders Promote the Vote, a project targeting non-voting (!) environmentalists
--Ways to lower our own carbon footprint, together with that of our community.
Meet other climate activists from across the region to explore new ways we can work together for the sake of our grandchildren, future generations, and all life!
Young Climate Activists get it; so do we!
For more event information: https://www.eldersclimateaction.org/norcal...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 9:23 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network