top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 9/ 9/2019
The Climate for Change is Now: "Paris to Pittsburgh" Film Screening (San Mateo)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 09
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCitizen’s Climate Lobby San Mateo
Location Details
San Mateo Public Library, 55 West 3rd Ave, San Mateo 94402,
The Climate for Change is Now: "Paris to Pittsburgh" Film Screening

The San Mateo chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby will host a film screening and discussion of the documentary – "Paris to Pittsburgh" (https://www.paristopittsburgh.com/).

When: Monday, September 9, 2019, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: San Mateo Public Library, 55 West 3rd Ave, San Mateo 94402,

In July 2017, President Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto immediately responded: “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.” Pittsburgh is one of the many cities leading the fight on climate change, and Mayor Peduto’s response inspired the title of this film.

"Paris to Pittsburgh" brings to life the incredible actions of individuals, communities, businesses and local governments to combat the threat of climate change in their own backyards. Set against the national debate over the energy future of the U.S. — and the Trump administration’s explosive decision to exit the Paris Agreement — the film captures what’s at stake for Americans around the country, and the inspiring ways they’re responding.

Light refreshments will be served.

HOST: Citizen's Cliamte Lobby San Mateo

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization empowering people to experience breakthroughs exercising their personal and political power. Our chapter is just one of hundreds of chapters across the world working to create the political will for a livable world.

https://citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/CA_San_Mateo/
paris_to_pitt.jpg
For more event information: https://www.evensi.us/amp/climate-change-p...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 7:21 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code