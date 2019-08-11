



The San Mateo chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby will host a film screening and discussion of the documentary – "Paris to Pittsburgh" (



When: Monday, September 9, 2019, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Where: San Mateo Public Library, 55 West 3rd Ave, San Mateo 94402,



In July 2017, President Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”



Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto immediately responded: “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.” Pittsburgh is one of the many cities leading the fight on climate change, and Mayor Peduto’s response inspired the title of this film.



"Paris to Pittsburgh" brings to life the incredible actions of individuals, communities, businesses and local governments to combat the threat of climate change in their own backyards. Set against the national debate over the energy future of the U.S. — and the Trump administration’s explosive decision to exit the Paris Agreement — the film captures what’s at stake for Americans around the country, and the inspiring ways they’re responding.



Light refreshments will be served.



HOST: Citizen's Cliamte Lobby San Mateo



Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization empowering people to experience breakthroughs exercising their personal and political power. Our chapter is just one of hundreds of chapters across the world working to create the political will for a livable world.



https://citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/CA_San_Mateo/

The Climate for Change is Now: "Paris to Pittsburgh" Film ScreeningThe San Mateo chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby will host a film screening and discussion of the documentary – "Paris to Pittsburgh" ( https://www.paristopittsburgh.com/ ).When: Monday, September 9, 2019, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.Where: San Mateo Public Library, 55 West 3rd Ave, San Mateo 94402,In July 2017, President Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto immediately responded: “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.” Pittsburgh is one of the many cities leading the fight on climate change, and Mayor Peduto’s response inspired the title of this film."Paris to Pittsburgh" brings to life the incredible actions of individuals, communities, businesses and local governments to combat the threat of climate change in their own backyards. Set against the national debate over the energy future of the U.S. — and the Trump administration’s explosive decision to exit the Paris Agreement — the film captures what’s at stake for Americans around the country, and the inspiring ways they’re responding.Light refreshments will be served.HOST: Citizen's Cliamte Lobby San MateoCitizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization empowering people to experience breakthroughs exercising their personal and political power. Our chapter is just one of hundreds of chapters across the world working to create the political will for a livable world. For more event information: https://www.evensi.us/amp/climate-change-p...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 7:21 PM