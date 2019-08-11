top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/21/2019
Gardening for Biodiversity in a Climate Crisis Symposium (Los Altos)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 21
Time 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author Friends Of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden
Location Details
Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road Los Altos Hills, CA, 94022
Native Horticultural Symposium: Gardening for Biodiversity in a Climate Crisis

WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

WHERE: Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road Los Altos Hills, CA, 94022

COST: Scaled pricing w/ student price available. Included: continental breakfast & lunch

To register, please go to: https://forms.gle/4B8yGTUXo86cv1UF9
_______________________________________________________________

"Garden as if life depended on it." -- Doug Tallamy

The symposium will feature keynote speaker, Douglas Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, and Bart O’Brien, Director of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden and the co-author of Reimagining the California Lawn.

The insect Armageddon, the collapse of the western Monarch butterfly, The Sixth Extinction—we are losing species at an alarming rate. Contributors to this crisis include invasive species, the ubiquitous European lawn, non-native landscapes and the loss of wild areas.

Landscape professionals and home gardeners can act to turn this trend around. This one-day symposium shows you how to be part of the solution.

HOST: Friends Of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden

The Friends of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden, a part of the Regional Parks Foundation, is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Garden’s important work in education, horticulture, and conservation of California native plants.

Since our founding in 1996, the Friends organization has provided funding for many important Garden projects including plant collection, docent training, path building and planting bed improvement.

https://nativeplants.org/
sm_gardening.jpg
original image (2400x500)
For more event information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 6:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code