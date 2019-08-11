From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Gardening for Biodiversity in a Climate Crisis Symposium (Los Altos)
|Date
|Saturday September 21
|Time
|9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Friends Of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden
|Location Details
|Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road Los Altos Hills, CA, 94022
|
Native Horticultural Symposium: Gardening for Biodiversity in a Climate Crisis
WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
WHERE: Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road Los Altos Hills, CA, 94022
COST: Scaled pricing w/ student price available. Included: continental breakfast & lunch
To register, please go to: https://forms.gle/4B8yGTUXo86cv1UF9
_______________________________________________________________
"Garden as if life depended on it." -- Doug Tallamy
The symposium will feature keynote speaker, Douglas Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, and Bart O’Brien, Director of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden and the co-author of Reimagining the California Lawn.
The insect Armageddon, the collapse of the western Monarch butterfly, The Sixth Extinction—we are losing species at an alarming rate. Contributors to this crisis include invasive species, the ubiquitous European lawn, non-native landscapes and the loss of wild areas.
Landscape professionals and home gardeners can act to turn this trend around. This one-day symposium shows you how to be part of the solution.
HOST: Friends Of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden
The Friends of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden, a part of the Regional Parks Foundation, is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Garden’s important work in education, horticulture, and conservation of California native plants.
Since our founding in 1996, the Friends organization has provided funding for many important Garden projects including plant collection, docent training, path building and planting bed improvement.
https://nativeplants.org/
For more event information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
