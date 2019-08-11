top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Musical Event: Daily Acts Matter! Rising Up for Climate Action
Date Sunday September 08
Time 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorDaily Acts
Location Details
SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park 94928

Sonoma County's 100% Solar Powered Venue
DAILY ACTS MATTER! RISING UP FOR CLIMATE ACTION

A musical and informational event to elevate the awareness that we can create real change in our communities by taking positive action.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 8, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park 94928

COST: $20-$100; All proceeds benefit Daily Acts’ climate action programs

Plenty of Free Parking
____________________________________________________________

Given the absolute urgency of the climate crisis, there has never been a time when the power of our daily actions and the power of community has mattered more.

Join us on Sunday September 8th, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the SOMO Event Center--Sonoma County's 100% solar powered venue--for Daily Acts Matter! Rising Up For Climate Action - a community event.

Music by:

--Rupa and the April Fishes
--The Coffis Brothers
--The Highway Poets
--Dusty Green Bones Band
--The Real Sarahs.

Presentations by:

--Brock Dolman of Occidental Arts & Ecology Center
--Trathen Heckman of Daily Acts, Supervisor
--Lynda Hopkins, Sunrise Movement
--Youth Climate Leaders,
--Trashion Fashion Show by CREDO High School students
and more!

Plus: green technology demos, inspirational talks, info on local climate action programs, a kid’s craft area, food court, craft beer and wine bar, eco minded vendors, a silent auction and more!

Funding from this event will support Daily Acts’ climate education and action programs.

ABOUT: Daily Acts

Founded in 2004, Daily Acts is a Petaluma based non-profit organization that inspires action to create more nourishing, connected, and resilient communities.

Grounded in the core belief that every choice we make matters, Daily Acts takes a heart-centered approach to personal and community transformation. Their education programs, action campaigns, and strategic alliances connect people to each other and to their own power to grow food, conserve resources and build sustainable communities.

Daily Acts work includes Civic Programs, Environmental Health, Fire Recovery, Integrated Regional Water Management, A Leadership Institute for Just and Resilient Communities, A Resilient Homes Program, The Sonoma County Climate Challenge, Sustainability Services and more.

Please visit http://www.dailyacts.org for more information.
daily_acts_music.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daily-acts-ma...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 5:39 PM
