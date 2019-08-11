



Date & Time: Sat, September 21, 2019 @ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM



Location: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596



Every day you hear daunting news about the negative effects climate change is having both locally and globally and the issues may seem too big and out of reach for you to make an impact. But don’t despair, you can act and make a difference.



The Global Climate Strike is happening from the 20th September to the 27th of September in countries, cities and towns all over the world. In support, East Bay Climate Action Network is holding a Rally and Environmental Fair.



We will have exciting speakers, displays and representatives from different groups and organizations involved in environmental programs, who will educate and engage you, providing you with different ways to get involved. The second part of the event will give you the opportunity to participate in Action Groups working for change.



This is a free family friendly event. Bring water bottle and blanket for lawn seating.



RSVP:



ABOUT: East Bay Climate Action Network



We are a group of individuals and organizations in the East Bay, who are interconnected through a common cause of solving the climate crisis by turning energy into action for a healthy climate:



#climatestrike

