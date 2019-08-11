top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/20/2019
Climate Emergency Action: Speak Up for Climate at El Cerrito City Council Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 20
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Author350.org
Location Details
El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530
EL CERRITO CLIMATE EMERGENCY RESOLUTION ACTION ALERT

When: Tuesday, August 20 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Where: City Council Chambers in El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530

Climate Emergency Discussion at City Council Meeting:

The El Cerrito City Council is expected to discuss a resolution to declare a climate emergency and request regional collaboration on an emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe and stable climate.

Please urge your city council members to join the other 9 Bay Area cities and over 800 jurisdictions across the globe to take leadership and address climate change as the global threat that it is. Remind the Mayor and City Council members to support a strong Climate Emergency Resolution that supports:

--An urgent citywide climate emergency mobilization effort to reverse global warming with all segments of the community to rapidly transition to zero greenhouse gases

--Reduction of city Greenhouse Gas Emissions as quickly as possible toward zero net greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2045, and a 50% reduction by 2030.

--A regional Bay Area-wide Collaboration on a just transition to a sustainable economy and to work to catalyze an urgent climate mobilization at the local and state level.

Come to the council meeting, and/or write your city council members. And please RSVP below so we can keep you posted on any last minute changes.

Mayor Pardue-Okimoto: rpardueokimoto [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca
City Councilmembers: jabelson [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us; gquinto [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us;
pfadelli [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us; glyman [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us

Link to the city agenda materials (should be posted no later than Friday, August 8/16): http://www.el-cerrito.org/Archive.aspx?AMID=41

In the Bay Area, the following jurisdictions have adopted Climate Emergency Resolutions for regional collaboration on an immediate just transition and emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe climate: Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, San Francisco, Hayward, Fairfax, Petaluma, Cupertino and Richmond. Other CA jurisdictions include Santa Cruz and Mendocino Counties and the cities of Chico and Santa Cruz.
sm_el_cerrito.jpg
original image (922x1382)
For more event information: https://350bayarea.org/event/el-cerrito-cl...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 7:11 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code