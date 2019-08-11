



When: Tuesday, August 20 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Where: City Council Chambers in El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530



Climate Emergency Discussion at City Council Meeting:



The El Cerrito City Council is expected to discuss a resolution to declare a climate emergency and request regional collaboration on an emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe and stable climate.



Please urge your city council members to join the other 9 Bay Area cities and over 800 jurisdictions across the globe to take leadership and address climate change as the global threat that it is. Remind the Mayor and City Council members to support a strong Climate Emergency Resolution that supports:



--An urgent citywide climate emergency mobilization effort to reverse global warming with all segments of the community to rapidly transition to zero greenhouse gases



--Reduction of city Greenhouse Gas Emissions as quickly as possible toward zero net greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2045, and a 50% reduction by 2030.



--A regional Bay Area-wide Collaboration on a just transition to a sustainable economy and to work to catalyze an urgent climate mobilization at the local and state level.



Come to the council meeting, and/or write your city council members. And please RSVP below so we can keep you posted on any last minute changes.



Mayor Pardue-Okimoto:

City Councilmembers: gquinto [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us;

pfadelli [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us; glyman [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us



Link to the city agenda materials (should be posted no later than Friday, August 8/16):



In the Bay Area, the following jurisdictions have adopted Climate Emergency Resolutions for regional collaboration on an immediate just transition and emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe climate: Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, San Francisco, Hayward, Fairfax, Petaluma, Cupertino and Richmond. Other CA jurisdictions include Santa Cruz and Mendocino Counties and the cities of Chico and Santa Cruz. EL CERRITO CLIMATE EMERGENCY RESOLUTION ACTION ALERTWhen: Tuesday, August 20 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PMWhere: City Council Chambers in El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito 94530Climate Emergency Discussion at City Council Meeting:The El Cerrito City Council is expected to discuss a resolution to declare a climate emergency and request regional collaboration on an emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe and stable climate.Please urge your city council members to join the other 9 Bay Area cities and over 800 jurisdictions across the globe to take leadership and address climate change as the global threat that it is. Remind the Mayor and City Council members to support a strong Climate Emergency Resolution that supports:--An urgent citywide climate emergency mobilization effort to reverse global warming with all segments of the community to rapidly transition to zero greenhouse gases--Reduction of city Greenhouse Gas Emissions as quickly as possible toward zero net greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2045, and a 50% reduction by 2030.--A regional Bay Area-wide Collaboration on a just transition to a sustainable economy and to work to catalyze an urgent climate mobilization at the local and state level.Come to the council meeting, and/or write your city council members. And please RSVP below so we can keep you posted on any last minute changes.Mayor Pardue-Okimoto: rpardueokimoto [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca City Councilmembers: jabelson [at] ci.el-cerrito.ca.us Link to the city agenda materials (should be posted no later than Friday, August 8/16): http://www.el-cerrito.org/Archive.aspx?AMID=41 In the Bay Area, the following jurisdictions have adopted Climate Emergency Resolutions for regional collaboration on an immediate just transition and emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe climate: Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, San Francisco, Hayward, Fairfax, Petaluma, Cupertino and Richmond. Other CA jurisdictions include Santa Cruz and Mendocino Counties and the cities of Chico and Santa Cruz. For more event information: https://350bayarea.org/event/el-cerrito-cl...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 11th, 2019 7:11 AM