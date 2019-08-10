Oakland Vigil: Night of Healing Vigil Against Gun Violence & Racism



When: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.



Where: Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland



It’s time to stand up against gun violence and speak out against white supremacy.

Join Congresswoman Barbara Lee Tuesday evening at Frank Ogawa Plaza for a vigil in solidarity with the communities impacted by the recent shootings in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy.



The vigil will feature guest speakers, including:



--Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

--Oakland City Councilmember Lynette McElhaney

--Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo

--Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter,

--Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council

and other community leaders





Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 8:42 PM