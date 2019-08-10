From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Night of Healing Vigil: Stand Up Against Gun Violence & Racism (Oakland)
|Date
|Tuesday August 13
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Congresswoman Barbara Lee
|Location Details
|
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (Oakland City Hall)
Between San Pablo Avenue & Washington Street and Broadway & 14th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
|
Oakland Vigil: Night of Healing Vigil Against Gun Violence & Racism
When: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.
Where: Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland
It’s time to stand up against gun violence and speak out against white supremacy.
Join Congresswoman Barbara Lee Tuesday evening at Frank Ogawa Plaza for a vigil in solidarity with the communities impacted by the recent shootings in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy.
The vigil will feature guest speakers, including:
--Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
--Oakland City Councilmember Lynette McElhaney
--Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo
--Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter,
--Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council
and other community leaders
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee/pho...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 8:42 PM
