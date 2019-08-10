top
Night of Healing Vigil: Stand Up Against Gun Violence & Racism (Oakland)
Date Tuesday August 13
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorCongresswoman Barbara Lee
Location Details
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (Oakland City Hall)
Between San Pablo Avenue & Washington Street and Broadway & 14th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Oakland Vigil: Night of Healing Vigil Against Gun Violence & Racism

When: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Where: Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland

It’s time to stand up against gun violence and speak out against white supremacy.
Join Congresswoman Barbara Lee Tuesday evening at Frank Ogawa Plaza for a vigil in solidarity with the communities impacted by the recent shootings in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy.

The vigil will feature guest speakers, including:

--Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
--Oakland City Councilmember Lynette McElhaney
--Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo
--Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter,
--Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council
and other community leaders

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee/pho...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 8:42 PM
Mass Shootings Rooted in Xenophobia & HateSSaturday Aug 10th, 2019 9:19 PM
Oakland Solidarity Vigil for Recent Mass ShootingsSSaturday Aug 10th, 2019 8:49 PM
