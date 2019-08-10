YES to GUN CONTROL, NO to Global ARMS SALES!



The U.S. is the most violent nation on the planet today, occupying and/or regularly dropping bombs on nations in Asia and Africa, and forcing it’s toxic military bases on foreign lands against the will of the people. It is also the largest weapons dealer in the world, profiting from the sale of arms at the expense of global stability and peace.



At home, we have the worst incidence of random mass shootings, and police violence in the world. It seems a no brainer to conclude that violence is not the answer. As mass shootings continue to occur more and more frequently, we say ENOUGH!







NO GUNS, NO WAR, NO VIOLENCE!



"There is no way to peace,

peace is the way!” A.J. Muste

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 10:56 AM