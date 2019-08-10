top
protest cheer
CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge Walk for Peace
Date Sunday August 18
Time 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorToby Blome/Martha Hubert
Location Details
11:45 am: Gather at the SF or Marin end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. Parking available on all 4 "corners", just remember to take the last exit on hwy 101 as you approach the bridge, or the first exit after you leave the bridge. Arrive early for best parking.
Noon: Walk on the eastern walkway from the north or south ends, to converge in the middle. Short, silent vigil in the middle.
1:00 pm: Rally on SF side after the bridge walk.
FMI & carpooling: Toby, 510-215-5974
ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).


YES to GUN CONTROL, NO to Global ARMS SALES!

The U.S. is the most violent nation on the planet today, occupying and/or regularly dropping bombs on nations in Asia and Africa, and forcing it’s toxic military bases on foreign lands against the will of the people. It is also the largest weapons dealer in the world, profiting from the sale of arms at the expense of global stability and peace.

At home, we have the worst incidence of random mass shootings, and police violence in the world. It seems a no brainer to conclude that violence is not the answer. As mass shootings continue to occur more and more frequently, we say ENOUGH!



NO GUNS, NO WAR, NO VIOLENCE!

"There is no way to peace,
peace is the way!” A.J. Muste
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 10th, 2019 10:56 AM
