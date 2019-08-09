top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/20/2019
Climate Strike: Youth Strike at State Capitol in Sacramento
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 20
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFridays For Future Sacramento
Location Details
California State Capitol Museum, West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814
CLIMATE EMERGENCY: Youth Strike For Climate in Sacramento

Date And Time: Friday, September 20, 2019 @ 12:00 PM – 1:35 PM

Location: California State Capitol Museum, West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814

September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week with climate change actions happening across the nation and around the world.

Sacramento youth will rise up, striking to demand that our elected officials sign onto the National Climate Emergency Declaration! We will demand that Senator Feinstein, Rep. Doris Matsui and Rep. Ami Bera sign onto the resolution. The first step to solving the climate crisis is acknowledging the issue, and we demand that our elected officials do so!

The strike will include speeches by local youth climate leaders, chants, and an optional die-in. Though this is a youth focused climate emergency strike, adult allies are always welcome to and encouraged to join.

Speaking announcements and more information can be found on our Instagram @fridaysforfuturesac.

About #FridaysForFuture

#FridaysForFuture is a movement that began in August 2018, after 15 years old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. She posted what she was doing on Instagram and Twitter and it soon went viral. The hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #Climatestrike spread and many students and adults began to protest outside of their parliaments and local city halls all over the world.

Fridays For Future USA: https://www.facebook.com/FridaysForFutureUSA/
climate_sacramento.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-strike-...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 9:43 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code