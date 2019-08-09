



Date And Time: Friday, September 20, 2019 @ 12:00 PM – 1:35 PM



Location: California State Capitol Museum, West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento 95814



September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week with climate change actions happening across the nation and around the world.



Sacramento youth will rise up, striking to demand that our elected officials sign onto the National Climate Emergency Declaration! We will demand that Senator Feinstein, Rep. Doris Matsui and Rep. Ami Bera sign onto the resolution. The first step to solving the climate crisis is acknowledging the issue, and we demand that our elected officials do so!



The strike will include speeches by local youth climate leaders, chants, and an optional die-in. Though this is a youth focused climate emergency strike, adult allies are always welcome to and encouraged to join.



Speaking announcements and more information can be found on our Instagram @fridaysforfuturesac.



About #FridaysForFuture



#FridaysForFuture is a movement that began in August 2018, after 15 years old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. She posted what she was doing on Instagram and Twitter and it soon went viral. The hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #Climatestrike spread and many students and adults began to protest outside of their parliaments and local city halls all over the world.



Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 9:43 PM