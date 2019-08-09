August 2019, exactly 400 years after the arrival of the first recorded landing of a ship with enslaved Pan Africans in today's Hampton, Virginia.



This began the acceleration of the horrendous Middle Passage to the British Colony, today hundreds of descendants of former enslaved Africans will make a triumphant return to the land of our ancestry.



Ghana: the land of Kwame Nkrumah-the father of Ghana’s independence and a co-founder of the Organization of African Unity; the country where the great pan-Africanist Dr. W. E. B. DuBois spent his final years; the land where Ashanti Kings still hold court and mediate disputes in time-honored traditions passed down through generations; the land that has preserved more slave dungeons used in the transatlantic slave trade than any other country on the continent.



Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to gain its independence from Europeans, and is today a thriving democracy, yet its traditions, customs and culture are almost undiluted. Ghana is now a 29-million consumer market with a growing, educated middle class eager for consumer goods, services and technology.



Visitors are welcomed by the government leaders and the people of Ghana, and will RETURN through the infamous “door of no return” at Cape Coast Slave Dungeon.



Returnees will arrive from the USA, Canada; the Caribbean, including Jamaica- the birthplace of the great pan Africanist- Marcus Garvey; Central and South America including Brazil-which has the largest Black population outside of Africa. Participants will include seasoned travelers familiar with Ghana and the continent; first time visitors to the continent; great grandparents as well as teenagers, highly acclaimed academicians, entrepreneurs, elected officials, religious leaders as well as students.



The historic August 2019, 400 Year of Return, Commemoration to Ghana will be a share the triumphant homecoming to the land of our ancestors. We return with mixed yet happy emotions. Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 4:27 PM