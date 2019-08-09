top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 8/27/2019
400 Year of Return Presentation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 27
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorMichael Harris
EmailBlackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Location Details
California State Capitol
Room 126
August 2019, exactly 400 years after the arrival of the first recorded landing of a ship with enslaved Pan Africans in today's Hampton, Virginia.

This began the acceleration of the horrendous Middle Passage to the British Colony, today hundreds of descendants of former enslaved Africans will make a triumphant return to the land of our ancestry.

Ghana: the land of Kwame Nkrumah-the father of Ghana’s independence and a co-founder of the Organization of African Unity; the country where the great pan-Africanist Dr. W. E. B. DuBois spent his final years; the land where Ashanti Kings still hold court and mediate disputes in time-honored traditions passed down through generations; the land that has preserved more slave dungeons used in the transatlantic slave trade than any other country on the continent.

Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to gain its independence from Europeans, and is today a thriving democracy, yet its traditions, customs and culture are almost undiluted. Ghana is now a 29-million consumer market with a growing, educated middle class eager for consumer goods, services and technology.

Visitors are welcomed by the government leaders and the people of Ghana, and will RETURN through the infamous “door of no return” at Cape Coast Slave Dungeon.

Returnees will arrive from the USA, Canada; the Caribbean, including Jamaica- the birthplace of the great pan Africanist- Marcus Garvey; Central and South America including Brazil-which has the largest Black population outside of Africa. Participants will include seasoned travelers familiar with Ghana and the continent; first time visitors to the continent; great grandparents as well as teenagers, highly acclaimed academicians, entrepreneurs, elected officials, religious leaders as well as students.

The historic August 2019, 400 Year of Return, Commemoration to Ghana will be a share the triumphant homecoming to the land of our ancestors. We return with mixed yet happy emotions.
img_2369.jpg
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 4:27 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 107.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code