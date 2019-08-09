From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation
Petition: Cruel, Illegal Bull-Baiting at California Rodeo at Salinas
On July 19, 2019 these dogs were pitted against bulls and forced to attack them. This happened at the California Rodeo at Salinas in Monterey County California. This act of barbarism is not only against the law, it is completely unacceptable animal abuse. I am so sickened watching this video and sharing it. These poor bulls are tormented and tortured in the name of entertainment! They are bitten repeatedly and bleeding from their wounds. These dogs are also hurt when they are gored, trampled and kicked! I cannot fathom how anyone would find this entertaining. https://youtu.be/p5wJmlChnJM
We live in a violent world and this kind of behavior just desensitizes people to cruelty. It is just another step from abusing animals to abusing people and it is a step that has been proven to be connected. Please sign this petition, send emails and make the calls to speak up for the animals and to protect our future and our children from this unnecessary and unacceptable violence. We cannot expect to live in a safe peaceful world when we encourage and allow this type of violence. Those two are on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Please sign this petition:
https://www.change.org/p/california-rodeo-at-salinas-cruel-illegal-bull-baiting-at-california-rodeo-at-salinas-please-sign
Below are phone numbers, email addresses, and names of people to contact also, and thank you in advance for caring, signing, calling, and sharing.
CA Governor Gavin Newsom:
gavin [at] gavinnewsom.com
https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/
CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra
xavier.becerra [at] doj.ca.gov
https://oag.ca.gov/about
Please also contact the Mayor of Salinas, Joe Gunter - who has volunteered at this rodeo for 30 years at the link below:
https://www.cityofsalinas.org/webform
Please also contact sponsors Best Buy and Exxon, and demand an immediate end to their sponsorship of the Salinas Rodeo.
Best Buy Corporate Headquarters
Facebook.com/BestBuy
612-231-5146 (Media Relations)
press [at] bestbuy.com
Exxon Headquarters
Facebook.com/ExxonMobil
800-243-9966 (Call during business hours)
972-940-6007 (Media Relations)
SPCA of Monterey County (Refuses to do anything)
Facebook.com/SPCAMC
831-264-5430 (Scott Delucchi)
Please sign this petition:
https://www.change.org/p/california-rodeo-at-salinas-cruel-illegal-bull-baiting-at-california-rodeo-at-salinas-please-sign
Below are phone numbers, email addresses, and names of people to contact also, and thank you in advance for caring, signing, calling, and sharing.
CA Governor Gavin Newsom:
gavin [at] gavinnewsom.com
https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/
CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra
xavier.becerra [at] doj.ca.gov
https://oag.ca.gov/about
Please also contact the Mayor of Salinas, Joe Gunter - who has volunteered at this rodeo for 30 years at the link below:
https://www.cityofsalinas.org/webform
Please also contact sponsors Best Buy and Exxon, and demand an immediate end to their sponsorship of the Salinas Rodeo.
Best Buy Corporate Headquarters
Facebook.com/BestBuy
612-231-5146 (Media Relations)
press [at] bestbuy.com
Exxon Headquarters
Facebook.com/ExxonMobil
800-243-9966 (Call during business hours)
972-940-6007 (Media Relations)
SPCA of Monterey County (Refuses to do anything)
Facebook.com/SPCAMC
831-264-5430 (Scott Delucchi)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network