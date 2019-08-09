



FREE. Please register so we know how many people to expect.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWOSiXjP_RNYNWl-EgJ_j72WovAxFbMXYUO5QzPCz25Lz6NQ/viewform?usp=sf_link



You are invited to this Racial Equity Training led by our long time partners, the Santa Cruz County Community Coalition to Overcome Racism (SCCCCOR). Our goal is for every RCNV volunteer to participate in this two-session training during 2019. Also open to community members who would like to become a volunteer....



We have been through this training, and other trainings on racial equity, and many of you have also. We learn again and again that racism is so embedded in our culture, our daily lives, and our institutions, that regular commitment to education and action to overcome racism is an essential part of our commitment to nonviolent social and personal change.



This particular set of trainings led by our local SCCCCOR team is an excellent way to work on continuing education in racial equity — together with other RCNV companions!



We also want to make racial equity language and awareness a more prominent component of the RCNV identity and mission. AND, we think this great workshop will build relationships and community among RCNV volunteers!



