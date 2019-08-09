top
Racial Equity/Implicit Bias Training
Date Saturday August 24
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Racial Equity/Implicit Bias Training: Saturday, August 24, 1-5PM at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA. For current and future RCNV volunteers and everyone in SC. Led by Santa Cruz County Community Coalition to Overcome Racism (SCCCCOR) & RCNV. Features the film Cracking the Codes.

FREE. Please register so we know how many people to expect.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWOSiXjP_RNYNWl-EgJ_j72WovAxFbMXYUO5QzPCz25Lz6NQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

You are invited to this Racial Equity Training led by our long time partners, the Santa Cruz County Community Coalition to Overcome Racism (SCCCCOR). Our goal is for every RCNV volunteer to participate in this two-session training during 2019. Also open to community members who would like to become a volunteer....

We have been through this training, and other trainings on racial equity, and many of you have also. We learn again and again that racism is so embedded in our culture, our daily lives, and our institutions, that regular commitment to education and action to overcome racism is an essential part of our commitment to nonviolent social and personal change.

This particular set of trainings led by our local SCCCCOR team is an excellent way to work on continuing education in racial equity — together with other RCNV companions!

We also want to make racial equity language and awareness a more prominent component of the RCNV identity and mission. AND, we think this great workshop will build relationships and community among RCNV volunteers!

REGISTER here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWOSiXjP_RNYNWl-EgJ_j72WovAxFbMXYUO5QzPCz25Lz6NQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4058583000...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 2:17 PM
