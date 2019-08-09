From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights
|This nightmare must end! Trump/Pence must go!
|Saturday August 10
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Protest
|Curt Wechsler
|24th and Mission Street, San Francisco
Refuse Fascism rally.
In a Week of Terror Against Immigrants: It is Not Enough to Hate this Fascist Regime; We Have to Drive it Out
Bring your outrage and determination.
Bring your signs and banners.
Bring your whistles and noise makers.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1244055742...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 1:53 PM
