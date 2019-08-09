From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Take to the streets! Blood of El Paso on hands of Trump/Pence
|Friday August 09
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|Curt Wechsler
|Powell and Market Street, San Francisco
Time To Call It Like It Is And Act Accordingly!
THIS IS FASCISM! It Must be Stopped NOW. 2020 is too late. Join Us Today. Say it and Act it:
In the Name of Humanity: We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America.
We Demand: The Trump/Pence Regime Must GO!
