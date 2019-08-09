Time To Call It Like It Is And Act Accordingly!

THIS IS FASCISM! It Must be Stopped NOW. 2020 is too late. Join Us Today. Say it and Act it:

In the Name of Humanity: We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America.

We Demand: The Trump/Pence Regime Must GO!

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 9th, 2019 1:39 PM