In honor of Lucifer, angel of Liberty, and in defiance of all forms of tyranny and oppression, we will gather in front of I.C.E. and give voice to our disgust and righteous rage over the plight of migrant people and the brutality of the concentration camps.



People of many other faiths have made brave and effective stands against the concentration camps-- we particularly salute the courageous work of Jews with Never Again Action! It is now past time for people of alternative faiths to make a strong showing. As Satanists we are particularly responsible, as our faith has been frequently co-opted by hate groups and white supremacists; also and especially because we revere the original rebel, Satan, first to stand up against injustice. Prove you are on the side of the rebel angels!



You do not need to consider yourself a Satanist to attend. We welcome participation from people of all or no faiths who are willing to stand beside us.



What does a Satanic protest look like? A lot like a normal protest, except...



1. There may be a certain flavor to many of the banners and chants

2. We encourage flamboyantly Satanic dress for those who enjoy such things-- whether that means a Satanic band shirt, devil horns, Baphomet masks, or striking ritual robes is up to you!

3. We will have lyric sheets printed out of Satanic adaptations of some familiar hymns and protest songs, which we hope you may join us in singing

4. I will be bringing chalk for sidewalk writing, and if you feel moved to draw some sigils and cast some hexes so much the better!

5. We encourage speeches, sermons, poetry readings, and rituals from a Satanic perspective



Have fun with it! Satanic protest is best when it is theatrical, funny and outrageous!



As a final note, if any Christian counter-protestors show up, we ask that you not antagonize them on the basis of religious difference, but instead ask them to lay down the flaming sword of spiritual warfare and demonstrate their Christian love by joining us in protesting I.C.E.'s cruel treatment of migrants, many of whom are, after all, fellow Christians and members of their fold.