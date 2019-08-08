From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Toddlers and Babies Join ICE Protest
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
See cute toddlers and happy babies in their mother's arms. Now visualize Trump's armed thugs taking the children and putting them in cages
See cute toddlers and happy babies in their mother's arms. Now visualize Trump's armed thugs taking the children and putting them in cages
This is the image Moms Take Action asked us to imagine as they brought their children to the seventh ICE protest on August 7, in the Month of Momentum to Close the Camps.
Furthermore, the protest accuses the US of being in violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that the US signed on December 10, 1948.
As follows:
Article 5.
No one shall be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
Articles 9.
No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.
Article 13.
Everyone has the right to freedom of movement.
Article 14.
Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.
Article 16.
The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the state.
(from NOKIDSINCAGES.COM)
Trump has been accused of "enabling", "encouraging", "promoting", etc... terrorism. It is time to state the obvious.
Trump is a terrorist.
Furthermore, the protest accuses the US of being in violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that the US signed on December 10, 1948.
As follows:
Article 5.
No one shall be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
Articles 9.
No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.
Article 13.
Everyone has the right to freedom of movement.
Article 14.
Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.
Article 16.
The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the state.
(from NOKIDSINCAGES.COM)
Trump has been accused of "enabling", "encouraging", "promoting", etc... terrorism. It is time to state the obvious.
Trump is a terrorist.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network