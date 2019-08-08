top
Toddlers and Babies Join ICE Protest
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena)
Thursday Aug 8th, 2019 12:08 PM
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar

See cute toddlers and happy babies in their mother's arms. Now visualize Trump's armed thugs taking the children and putting them in cages

This is the image Moms Take Action asked us to imagine as they brought their children to the seventh ICE protest on August 7, in the Month of Momentum to Close the Camps.

Furthermore, the protest accuses the US of being in violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that the US signed on December 10, 1948.

As follows:

Article 5.
No one shall be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Articles 9.
No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

Article 13.
Everyone has the right to freedom of movement.

Article 14.
Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.

Article 16.
The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the state.

(from NOKIDSINCAGES.COM)

Trump has been accused of "enabling", "encouraging", "promoting", etc... terrorism. It is time to state the obvious.

Trump is a terrorist.
