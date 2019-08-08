From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Vigil for Democracy Art Projections on SF Federal Building
|Friday August 09
|8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Concert/Show
|Vera
|unseat.pac [at] gmail.com
140 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103-1515.
We'll be on the sidewalk across from the Federal Building on Mission Street.
Come at 8pm for fresh samosas, sponsored in solidarity by vigil holders from around the nation. We'll be on the sidewalk across from the Federal Building on Mission Street.
NOTE that we are co-organizing a noon daily vigil at Speaker Pelosi’s office, SF Federal Building, until Labor Day weekend. We started July 29.
The big key to our campaign to be like Puerto Rico is the hashtag #VigilForDemocracy. It unites all our protests against an abusive government. If democracy is dead or dying, let’s hold vigil for it.
We ask all Americans to:
- Hold vigil as publicly as comfortable and post photos or videos tagged #VigilForDemocracy
- Follow facebook.com/VigilForDemocracy
- Follow https://twitter.com/vigil4democracy
- Write #VigilForDemocracy in small print on your protest signs
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/vigilfordemocracy/
