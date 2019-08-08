



NOTE that we are co-organizing a noon daily vigil at Speaker Pelosi’s office, SF Federal Building, until Labor Day weekend. We started July 29.



The big key to our campaign to be like Puerto Rico is the hashtag #VigilForDemocracy. It unites all our protests against an abusive government. If democracy is dead or dying, let’s hold vigil for it.



We ask all Americans to:

- Hold vigil as publicly as comfortable and post photos or videos tagged #VigilForDemocracy

- Follow facebook.com/VigilForDemocracy

- Follow

- Write #VigilForDemocracy in small print on your protest signs





