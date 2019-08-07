From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Walmart Tech Workers In San Bruno Rally & Protest Gun Violence & Massacre by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Aug 7th, 2019 8:57 PM Dozens of Walmart tech workers walked out to protest the continued sale of guns by WalMart and the massacre in El Paso at the WalMart by a white nationalist racist.

WalMart tech worker Thomas Marshall spoke about the need for WalMart workers to speak out.

Walmart tech worker took collective action to protest the massacre and the continued sale of weapons by Walmart

Walmart tech workers held a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre in El Paso.