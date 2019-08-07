top
Walmart Tech Workers In San Bruno Rally & Protest Gun Violence & Massacre
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Aug 7th, 2019 8:57 PM
Dozens of Walmart tech workers walked out to protest the continued sale of guns by WalMart and the massacre in El Paso at the WalMart by a white nationalist racist.
Dozens of WalMart tech workers rallied in San Bruno to protest gun violence and continued sale of weapons by WalMart which is the largest distributor of guns in the United States. They also had a moment of silence for the victims and families murdered and injured in the violent racist attacks. There are over 1,000 workers at the largest tech center of WalMart in the world. This was the first collective action of WalMart tech workers in the United States. They were also joined by a delegation of Youtube workers in solidarity. Youtube workers have also faced violent attacks at their work location in San Bruno.
Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline View From The Valley
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
Production of Labor Video Project
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Aug 7th, 2019 8:57 PM
WalMart tech worker Thomas Marshall spoke about the need for WalMart workers to speak out.
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Aug 7th, 2019 8:57 PM
Walmart tech worker took collective action to protest the massacre and the continued sale of weapons by Walmart
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Aug 7th, 2019 8:57 PM
Walmart tech workers held a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre in El Paso.
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Aug 7th, 2019 8:57 PM
