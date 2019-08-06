top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/20/2019
Climate Strike: Santa Rosa, Sonoma County
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 20
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSonoma County Sunrise Hub
Location Details
Old Courthouse Square @ Medicino Ave & 4th and Santa Rosa Ave & 3rd, Santa Rosa 95401
SONOMA COUNTY CLIMATE STRIKE

WHEN: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

WHERE: Old Courthouse Square
Medicino Ave & 4th and Santa Rosa Ave & 3rd, City of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County

The time has come! Stand up and walkout for your right to a livable future and a sustainable environment!

Sonoma County Climate Action is a coalition of many different environmental and social action groups around Sonoma County. We are calling on all Sonoma County residents who are able to strike to rally at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa and show our dedication to the fight for climate justice.

Young or old! Student or worker! All are needed in the fight for the future.

September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week with climate change actions happening across the nation and around the world.

ABOUT: Sunrise Hub

Sunrise is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

We're building an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and wellbeing of all people.

We are not looking to the right or left. We look forward. Together, we will change this country and this world, sure as the sun rises each morning.

https://www.facebook.com/SunriseSoCo/
sm_santa_rosa_climate.jpg
original image (960x639)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 6th, 2019 6:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code