



WHEN: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



WHERE: Old Courthouse Square

Medicino Ave & 4th and Santa Rosa Ave & 3rd, City of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County



The time has come! Stand up and walkout for your right to a livable future and a sustainable environment!



Sonoma County Climate Action is a coalition of many different environmental and social action groups around Sonoma County. We are calling on all Sonoma County residents who are able to strike to rally at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa and show our dedication to the fight for climate justice.



Young or old! Student or worker! All are needed in the fight for the future.



September 20-27, 2019 has been declared Global Climate Strike week with climate change actions happening across the nation and around the world.



ABOUT: Sunrise Hub



Sunrise is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.



We're building an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and wellbeing of all people.



We are not looking to the right or left. We look forward. Together, we will change this country and this world, sure as the sun rises each morning.



