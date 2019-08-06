From the Open-Publishing Calendar
10TH ANNUAL OAKLAND PRIDE FESTIVAL + PARADE!
Date & Time: Sunday, September 8th, 2019 @ 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Oakland Pride PARADE starts at Broadway & 14th Street (Oakland City Hall) and ends at Broadway & 20th Street (Oakland Pride Festival Main Entrance).
Oakland Pride FESTIVAL main entrance is located at Broadway & 20th Street. Secondary entrance located at Webster and 21st Street.
__________________________________________________________
Join us for Northern California's Second Largest Pride Parade + Festival on
Sunday, September 8th, 2019.
Oakland Pride Parade + Festival is the East Bay's premier LGBTQI Community Celebration and Festival that includes more than six city blocks of music + art + food + fun! Boasting four separate entertainment stages, Oakland Pride welcomes talent from the Bay Area and beyond!
We are a family-friendly event with something for everyone! Our Family & Children's play area is the perfect place to enjoy the day with the little ones and to network with other LGBTQI families. Meet your neighbors and enjoy some sunshine in Uptown Oakland!
Entertainment Stages link: https://oaklandpride.org/stages/
Parade & Vendor registration: https://oaklandpride.org/get-involved/exhibitors/parade-vendor-registration-faq/
For information volunteering, visit us at https://oaklandpride.org/get-involved/volunteer/
BART: Oakland Pride is BARTable! The main entrance to the festival is conveniently located steps away from 19th Street BART station. The parade starting point is two blocks away from 12th Street/Oakland City Center BART station.
https://oaklandpride.org/parade-festival/transit-lodging/
OAKLAND PRIDE
It is the mission of Oakland Pride to celebrate the cultures and diversity of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community in Oakland and the East Bay. We are dedicated to educating the greater community, promoting equality, civic involvement and responsibility within Oakland and neighboring communities.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2754513164...
