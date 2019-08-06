From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|2019 Stockton Pride Festival
|Date
|Saturday August 24
|Time
|11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Stockton Pride
|Location Details
|
Weber Point Events Center
221 North Center Street, Stockton, California 95202
|
2019 Stockton Pride Festival
WHEN: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
WHERE: Weber Point Events Center, 221 North Center Street, Stockton, California 95202
It's time again! The 8th annual Stockton Pride festival at Weber Point features live entertainment performances and over 150 exhibitors showcasing a large variety of food options, shopping opportunities, and community resources.
The festival continues to bring a variety of food vendors, as well as an art area, a variety of food, family area, beer garden, and a load of dancing! Combined with participation from local government officials, services, and private corporations, the Stockton Pride Festival continues to raise positive awareness of the San Joaquin County LGBTQ community.
Below is the official 2019 Stockton Pride Event Page. Use this page to invite your family and friends!
https://www.facebook.com/events/2355422607851301/
Stay social with us by following and tagging, #StocktonPride!
http://www.instagram.com/StocktonPride
http://www.twitter.com/Stockton_Pride
Volunteer Opportunities
The 2019 Stockton Pride Festival Volunteer Application will be open soon.
Stockton Pride: https://www.facebook.com/StocktonPride/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2355422607...
