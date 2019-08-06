From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Felker Street Storm Drain Mural
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 24
|Time
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Coastal Watershed Council
|wreynier [at] coastal-watershed.org
|Phone
|(831) 464-9200 x 103
|Location Details
|Felker Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
On August 24th, mural artist Dan Velasquez will lead Felker Street neighbors and friends in painting a new mural that runs along the sidewalk from the Santa Cruz Riverwalk to the Felker Street storm drain. This art piece will celebrate Felker Street, the river neighbors who make this community great and our San Lorenzo River.
Stop by anytime between 12 and 6 PM on Saturday, August 24th for mural painting! All ages and abilities welcome.
Please contact CWC’s River Scientist, Whitney Reynier, with any questions at (831) 464-9400 x 104.
For more event information: https://coastal-watershed.org/event/felker...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 6th, 2019 2:00 PM
