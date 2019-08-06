From the Open-Publishing Calendar
South Bay
Date
|Saturday August 10
Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type
|Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
|Friends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green
Location Details
|Candidates and supporters of Free Speech KPFA will have a South Bay forum on issues facing the station and the Pacifica Network. KPFA and Pacifica is the largest alternative media network in the United States.
|
KPFA/Pacifica: "Rescue Pacifica" candidate forum
https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/989-kpfapacifica-rescue-pacifica-candidate-forum-
August 10 Saturday 1PM-4PM
Location
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, California 95112
Hear candidates from the Rescue Pacifica affinity group who will present why they are running in the KPFA, Local Station Board election.
Join us as we have a revealing discussion about the on-going divisive activities disrupting the Berkeley, CA based public/community based radio station KPFA (94.1FM), and their national organization Pacifica. For years mismanagement has plagued northern California's only Progressive/Left community radio station with near bankruptcy, and watered down neoLiberal reporting and programming. Many people on the side of rescuing KPFA and Pacifica have struggled over the years to avoid deliberate bankruptcy which which favors a transition to a corporate advertising model.
Rescue Pacifica, https://rescuepacifica.net
For space accessibility, see https://sanjosepeace.wordpress.com/2019/01/16/collins-house-accessibility/.
Host
Friends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green Party
For more event information: https://rescuepacifica.net
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 6th, 2019 12:07 AM
Stop KPFA Gag Rule
KPFA management refuses to have reports and discussions on the air about what is happening at the station as it does more strip programming and NPR type shows. The manager refuses to make regular reports to the listeners.
The pro-management KFPA United For Community Radio supporters banned the video taping of public meetings of the KPFA local station board. They also voted unanimously to take the station and network into bankruptcy where they hoped a judge would turn the station over to them to operate. They had set up. a secret foundation to run the station if it went bankrupt.
The same grouping has also refused to have either board meetings or KPFA Town Hall meetings in the the South Bay and other listener areas so supporters can speak out on what they. want to see at the station.
