South Bay KPFA/Pacifica: "Rescue Pacifica" candidate forum Import into your personal calendar Date Saturday August 10 Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Friends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green Location Details Candidates and supporters of Free Speech KPFA will have a South Bay forum on issues facing the station and the Pacifica Network. KPFA and Pacifica is the largest alternative media network in the United States.



KPFA/Pacifica: "Rescue Pacifica" candidate forum



https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/989-kpfapacifica-rescue-pacifica-candidate-forum-



August 10 Saturday 1PM-4PM

Location

San Jose Peace & Justice Center

48 S. 7th St.

San Jose, California 95112



Hear candidates from the Rescue Pacifica affinity group who will present why they are running in the KPFA, Local Station Board election.

Join us as we have a revealing discussion about the on-going divisive activities disrupting the Berkeley, CA based public/community based radio station KPFA (94.1FM), and their national organization Pacifica. For years mismanagement has plagued northern California's only Progressive/Left community radio station with near bankruptcy, and watered down neoLiberal reporting and programming. Many people on the side of rescuing KPFA and Pacifica have struggled over the years to avoid deliberate bankruptcy which which favors a transition to a corporate advertising model.

Rescue Pacifica,

For space accessibility, see

Host

KPFA management refuses to have reports and discussions on the air about what is happening at the station as it does more strip programming and NPR type shows. The manager refuses to make regular reports to the listeners.

The pro-management KFPA United For Community Radio supporters banned the video taping of public meetings of the KPFA local station board. They also voted unanimously to take the station and network into bankruptcy where they hoped a judge would turn the station over to them to operate. They had set up. a secret foundation to run the station if it went bankrupt.

The same grouping has also refused to have either board meetings or KPFA Town Hall meetings in the the South Bay and other listener areas so supporters can speak out on what they. want to see at the station.