top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 8/10/2019
South Bay KPFA/Pacifica: "Rescue Pacifica" candidate forum
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 10
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFriends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green
Location Details
Candidates and supporters of Free Speech KPFA will have a South Bay forum on issues facing the station and the Pacifica Network. KPFA and Pacifica is the largest alternative media network in the United States.
8/10 South Bay KPFA/Pacifica: "Rescue Pacifica" candidate forum

KPFA/Pacifica: "Rescue Pacifica" candidate forum

https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/989-kpfapacifica-rescue-pacifica-candidate-forum-

August 10 Saturday 1PM-4PM
Location
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, California 95112

Hear candidates from the Rescue Pacifica affinity group who will present why they are running in the KPFA, Local Station Board election.
Join us as we have a revealing discussion about the on-going divisive activities disrupting the Berkeley, CA based public/community based radio station KPFA (94.1FM), and their national organization Pacifica. For years mismanagement has plagued northern California's only Progressive/Left community radio station with near bankruptcy, and watered down neoLiberal reporting and programming. Many people on the side of rescuing KPFA and Pacifica have struggled over the years to avoid deliberate bankruptcy which which favors a transition to a corporate advertising model.
Rescue Pacifica, https://rescuepacifica.net
For space accessibility, see https://sanjosepeace.wordpress.com/2019/01/16/collins-house-accessibility/.
Host
Friends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green Party
kpfa_free_speech.jpeg
For more event information: https://rescuepacifica.net

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 6th, 2019 12:07 AM
§Stop KPFA Gag Rule
by Friends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green Tuesday Aug 6th, 2019 12:07 AM
kpfa_gag_rule.jpeg
KPFA management refuses to have reports and discussions on the air about what is happening at the station as it does more strip programming and NPR type shows. The manager refuses to make regular reports to the listeners.
https://rescuepacifica.net
§KPFA Slate "United For Community Radio" Banned Video Taping Of LSB Public Meetings
by Friends of KPFA and Santa Clara County Green Tuesday Aug 6th, 2019 12:07 AM
kpfa_lsb_ban_on_video_taping_wolfley_sign9-15-18_2.jpg
The pro-management KFPA United For Community Radio supporters banned the video taping of public meetings of the KPFA local station board. They also voted unanimously to take the station and network into bankruptcy where they hoped a judge would turn the station over to them to operate. They had set up. a secret foundation to run the station if it went bankrupt.
The same grouping has also refused to have either board meetings or KPFA Town Hall meetings in the the South Bay and other listener areas so supporters can speak out on what they. want to see at the station.
https://rescuepacifica.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code