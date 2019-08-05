From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 8/31/2019
|E. Oakland Rally With Danny Glover Against Gentrification & A's Stadium In Port
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 31
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|East Oakland Stadium Alliance
|Location Details
|Acts Full Gospel Church 1034–66th Ave, Oakland
|
Join actor and activist DANNY GLOVER
for a community forum to keep the A's in East Oakland
Saturday Aug. 31, 11 a.m. Food & drink served
Acts Full Gospel Church 1034–66th Ave, Oakland
WHAT WE NEED:
AFFORDABLE HOUSING GOOD-PAYING JOBS COMMUNITY INVESTMENT A WORKING PORT
WHAT WE DON'T NEED:
GENTRIFICATION
LUXURY HOUSING
JOB LOSS TAXPAYER-FUNDED WASTE
The A's proposal to abandon the Oakland Coliseum for Howard Terminal is a land grab – threatening the thriving maritime industry and worsening gentrification with luxury condos and high-priced office space. Join our coalition to keep the A's in East Oakland and invest in the neighborhood they have called home for decades.
The East Oakland Stadium Alliance is a coalition of local community, labor, and business leaders working to keep the A's in East Oakland. Visit eastoaklandstadiumalliance.com to get involved.
City of Oakland says not so fast to sale of half the Coliseum site to the A’s
Phil Matier Aug. 4, 2019 Updated: Aug. 4, 2019 6:43 a.m.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/philmatier/article/City-of-Oakland-says-not-so-fast-to-sale-of-half-14277040.php
The phone lines are burning up in the East Bay over a move by the Oakland City Council that could throw a wrench into the deal for the Oakland A’s new waterfront ballpark.
At issue is Alameda County’s half share of the 155 acre Oakland-Alameda Coliseum site, which it plans to sell to the A’s for $85 million.
The city of Oakland owns the other half and would retain its share in the site. But some City Council members say the county should sell its share to the city, even though it’s unclear if the city has the money to buy out the county.
The A’s have said that the revenues earned from developing the Coliseum site, where the team now plays, is a key component to financing the ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.
Nonetheless, sources said the Oakland City Council instructed the city attorney in a closed meeting before going on summer break to draft a letter to the county opposing the sale and raising the possibility of a legal challenge if the deal goes through.
To date however, no letter has been sent.
“I think they are rattling their sabers,” said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.
Oakland council members we spoke with confirmed having voted to send the letter, but declined to comment publicly because the matter is still under discussion.
Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8
Bay Area ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 longshore workers held a press conference on June 13, 2019 to protest the privatization of the Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal for billionaire A's owner John Fisher's new stadium.
ILWU 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talked about the threat to not only union maritime jobs but the gentrification of West Oakland by the planned 4,000 condos for more than $1 million each.
They also attacked East Bay Democrats Rob Bonta and CA Senator Nancy Skinner for their "fast track" bills that would override zoning and health and safety protections for the A's owner John Fisher. Fisher and his family including Doris Fisher also run the union busting charter chains Rocketship and KIPP which are siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars from public schools in Oakland and througout the state and country.
ILWU also challenged the role of the Alameda Labor Council leadership and that union bureaucrats who are pushing the stadium regardless of the fact that it would destroy the unionized jobs in the port of Oakland of all maritime workers who work at the port.
The Port of Oakland is the 3rd largest port on the West Coast and shippers would be driven out of the Port if this gentrifcation and stadium in built on the bay port property of Howard Terminal. The terminal is used by truckers and also to train longshore workers in the port.
The Oakland City council voted unanimously to support Bonta and Skinner's bills to "fast track" the privatization of the port and the building of Fisher's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.
Additional media:
Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge
Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE
Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s
Andreas Cluver
https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE
Sara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/_inof_Hh5Bo
This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY
On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education
https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c
On May Day, Canadian Native American ILWU 500 Unionist Joeen Karen Speaks In Oakland For Solidarity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jkz62YiRiE
ILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMd_NFNRtjU
A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU
Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
For more event information: http://eastoaklandstadiumalliance.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 11:24 PM
§Billionaire John Fisher's Proposed A's Stadium On Oakland Howard Terminal
Billionaire John Fisher who owns the GAP and whose family runs the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chains wants to grab Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal to build an A's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos. Legislators Skinner and Bonta have done the bidding of Fisher to fast track legislation to over ride environmental protections and protection of the Port for maritime jobs.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network