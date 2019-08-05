

for a community forum to keep the A's in East Oakland

Saturday Aug. 31, 11 a.m. Food & drink served

Acts Full Gospel Church 1034–66th Ave, Oakland



WHAT WE NEED:

AFFORDABLE HOUSING GOOD-PAYING JOBS COMMUNITY INVESTMENT A WORKING PORT

WHAT WE DON'T NEED:

GENTRIFICATION

LUXURY HOUSING

JOB LOSS TAXPAYER-FUNDED WASTE



The A's proposal to abandon the Oakland Coliseum for Howard Terminal is a land grab – threatening the thriving maritime industry and worsening gentrification with luxury condos and high-priced office space. Join our coalition to keep the A's in East Oakland and invest in the neighborhood they have called home for decades.



The East Oakland Stadium Alliance is a coalition of local community, labor, and business leaders working to keep the A's in East Oakland. Visit eastoaklandstadiumalliance.com to get involved.



City of Oakland says not so fast to sale of half the Coliseum site to the A’s



Phil Matier Aug. 4, 2019 Updated: Aug. 4, 2019 6:43 a.m.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/philmatier/article/City-of-Oakland-says-not-so-fast-to-sale-of-half-14277040.php





The phone lines are burning up in the East Bay over a move by the Oakland City Council that could throw a wrench into the deal for the Oakland A’s new waterfront ballpark.



At issue is Alameda County’s half share of the 155 acre Oakland-Alameda Coliseum site, which it plans to sell to the A’s for $85 million.



The city of Oakland owns the other half and would retain its share in the site. But some City Council members say the county should sell its share to the city, even though it’s unclear if the city has the money to buy out the county.



The A’s have said that the revenues earned from developing the Coliseum site, where the team now plays, is a key component to financing the ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.



Nonetheless, sources said the Oakland City Council instructed the city attorney in a closed meeting before going on summer break to draft a letter to the county opposing the sale and raising the possibility of a legal challenge if the deal goes through.



To date however, no letter has been sent.



“I think they are rattling their sabers,” said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.



Oakland council members we spoke with confirmed having voted to send the letter, but declined to comment publicly because the matter is still under discussion.



Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats

https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8



Bay Area ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 longshore workers held a press conference on June 13, 2019 to protest the privatization of the Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal for billionaire A's owner John Fisher's new stadium.



ILWU 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talked about the threat to not only union maritime jobs but the gentrification of West Oakland by the planned 4,000 condos for more than $1 million each.

They also attacked East Bay Democrats Rob Bonta and CA Senator Nancy Skinner for their "fast track" bills that would override zoning and health and safety protections for the A's owner John Fisher. Fisher and his family including Doris Fisher also run the union busting charter chains Rocketship and KIPP which are siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars from public schools in Oakland and througout the state and country.



ILWU also challenged the role of the Alameda Labor Council leadership and that union bureaucrats who are pushing the stadium regardless of the fact that it would destroy the unionized jobs in the port of Oakland of all maritime workers who work at the port.



The Port of Oakland is the 3rd largest port on the West Coast and shippers would be driven out of the Port if this gentrifcation and stadium in built on the bay port property of Howard Terminal. The terminal is used by truckers and also to train longshore workers in the port.



The Oakland City council voted unanimously to support Bonta and Skinner's bills to "fast track" the privatization of the port and the building of Fisher's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.

Additional media:



Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s



"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge

Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M



Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19

https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE



Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's

https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s

Andreas Cluver

https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/



Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference

https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Sara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/_inof_Hh5Bo



This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY



On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education

https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c



On May Day, Canadian Native American ILWU 500 Unionist Joeen Karen Speaks In Oakland For Solidarity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jkz62YiRiE



ILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In Oakland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMd_NFNRtjU



A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU



Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Join actor and activist DANNY GLOVERfor a community forum to keep the A's in East OaklandSaturday Aug. 31, 11 a.m. Food & drink servedActs Full Gospel Church 1034–66th Ave, OaklandWHAT WE NEED:AFFORDABLE HOUSING GOOD-PAYING JOBS COMMUNITY INVESTMENT A WORKING PORTWHAT WE DON'T NEED:GENTRIFICATIONLUXURY HOUSINGJOB LOSS TAXPAYER-FUNDED WASTEThe A's proposal to abandon the Oakland Coliseum for Howard Terminal is a land grab – threatening the thriving maritime industry and worsening gentrification with luxury condos and high-priced office space. Join our coalition to keep the A's in East Oakland and invest in the neighborhood they have called home for decades.The East Oakland Stadium Alliance is a coalition of local community, labor, and business leaders working to keep the A's in East Oakland. Visit eastoaklandstadiumalliance.com to get involved.City of Oakland says not so fast to sale of half the Coliseum site to the A’sPhil Matier Aug. 4, 2019 Updated: Aug. 4, 2019 6:43 a.m.The phone lines are burning up in the East Bay over a move by the Oakland City Council that could throw a wrench into the deal for the Oakland A’s new waterfront ballpark.At issue is Alameda County’s half share of the 155 acre Oakland-Alameda Coliseum site, which it plans to sell to the A’s for $85 million.The city of Oakland owns the other half and would retain its share in the site. But some City Council members say the county should sell its share to the city, even though it’s unclear if the city has the money to buy out the county.The A’s have said that the revenues earned from developing the Coliseum site, where the team now plays, is a key component to financing the ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.Nonetheless, sources said the Oakland City Council instructed the city attorney in a closed meeting before going on summer break to draft a letter to the county opposing the sale and raising the possibility of a legal challenge if the deal goes through.To date however, no letter has been sent.“I think they are rattling their sabers,” said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.Oakland council members we spoke with confirmed having voted to send the letter, but declined to comment publicly because the matter is still under discussion.Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union BureaucratsBay Area ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 longshore workers held a press conference on June 13, 2019 to protest the privatization of the Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal for billionaire A's owner John Fisher's new stadium.ILWU 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talked about the threat to not only union maritime jobs but the gentrification of West Oakland by the planned 4,000 condos for more than $1 million each.They also attacked East Bay Democrats Rob Bonta and CA Senator Nancy Skinner for their "fast track" bills that would override zoning and health and safety protections for the A's owner John Fisher. Fisher and his family including Doris Fisher also run the union busting charter chains Rocketship and KIPP which are siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars from public schools in Oakland and througout the state and country.ILWU also challenged the role of the Alameda Labor Council leadership and that union bureaucrats who are pushing the stadium regardless of the fact that it would destroy the unionized jobs in the port of Oakland of all maritime workers who work at the port.The Port of Oakland is the 3rd largest port on the West Coast and shippers would be driven out of the Port if this gentrifcation and stadium in built on the bay port property of Howard Terminal. The terminal is used by truckers and also to train longshore workers in the port.The Oakland City council voted unanimously to support Bonta and Skinner's bills to "fast track" the privatization of the port and the building of Fisher's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.Additional media:Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers ChallengeOakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard TerminalMaritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A'sAndreas CluverMaritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press ConferenceSara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard TerminalThis Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard TerminalOn May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public EducationOn May Day, Canadian Native American ILWU 500 Unionist Joeen Karen Speaks In Oakland For SolidarityILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In OaklandA's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak OutLaney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College LandProduction of Labor Video Project For more event information: http://eastoaklandstadiumalliance.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 11:24 PM