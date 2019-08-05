From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Monday August 19
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|LAGAI-Queer Insurrection
|info [at] lagai.org
|Location Details
|
ICE Office
630 Sansome Street
San Francisco
|
Queer Solidarity Knows No Borders!
Hundreds of queer and trans people have been part of the caravans that made their way to the US, fleeing violence and repression, many of them because of their sexuality and/or gender expression.
ICE Out of the Bay Area
Immigration Is a Right!
Join us for Day 19 of the Month of Momentum to #CloseTheCamps
#AbolishICE
#AugustofAction
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5535411885...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 9:20 PM
