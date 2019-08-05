From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
|Saturday September 07
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St., Suite 290
Oakland, CA 94607
Enjoy live readings from a new anthology of poetry, prose and art by 100 Bay Area writers and artists of color and allies celebrating the rich diversity that truly makes America great.
Civil liberties matter to everyone—not just those who are targeted now. Those who keep silent may be next. Although we are 60% of the Bay Area’s population, people of color remain under represented and under published. Democracy can’t be taken for granted. We must stand up and be counted. We must reach within ourselves and reach out to others, so we can move forward together towards a just and inclusive society.
Readers: Avotcja, Ravi Chandra, Carole Chinn-Morales, Keh-Ming Lin, Tureeda Mikell, Grace Morizawa, Roji Oyama, Susana Praver-Perez, Shizue Seigel, R. Sridevi, and Kimi Sugioka.
Visual artists: Cris Matos, Joan Osato, Choppy Oshiro, Pancho Pescador, Edsel Rivera, Shizue Seigel, Leon Sun, Mel Waters, and Jess X. Wong.
Cost: Suggested donation $3-5 (no one turned away for lack of funds)
Co-presented by Oakland Asian Cultural Center and Eastwind Books of Berkeley.
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/readings-from-civil-...
