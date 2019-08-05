From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|East Bay Bike Party: August 2019
|Date
|Friday August 09
|Time
|8:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|East Bay Bike Party
|Location Details
|Gather at Rockridge BART and bike ride through the streets
|
Summer of Love Bike Party
Join Bike Party in flashing back to Peace, Love and Pedals of the 60's.
Ride starts at Rockridge BART and ends at Lake Merritt.
Bike Party is a 100% volunteer run, people powered ride. Please make sure you have everything you need to support yourself for a ~15 mile ride, including: Locks! Layers! Lights!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2094609347...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 10:15 AM
