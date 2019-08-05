Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #130. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Discussion forum for your article ideas

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot



Everyone is welcome.

Issue #130 is due out in early October, 2019

Deadline for Issue #130 is September 14, 2019

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 10:10 AM