From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 8/11/2019
|26th Birthday Party for Long Haul Infoshop
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
|
The Long Haul Infoshop opened August 13, 1993
Come celebrate 26 years!
-- free t-shirt raffle
-- silk screen your own t-shirt - bring a blank shirt
-- vegan chocolate cake / celebratory food items
-- tell funny stories
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 10:04 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network