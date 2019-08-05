top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 8/11/2019
26th Birthday Party for Long Haul Infoshop
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSlingshot collective
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
The Long Haul Infoshop opened August 13, 1993

Come celebrate 26 years!
-- free t-shirt raffle
-- silk screen your own t-shirt - bring a blank shirt
-- vegan chocolate cake / celebratory food items
-- tell funny stories
sm_58664465109__0ab9c838-2492-4797-b435-87ca0adcfa35.jpg
original image (480x640)
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 5th, 2019 10:04 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code