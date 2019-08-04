From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 8/18/2019
|Jeff Mackler for President
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 18
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Socialist Action
|Location Details
|Humanist Hall, 390 27th St., between Telegraph and Broadway, Oakland
|
Jeff Mackler for President, Socialist Action's 2020 Election Campaign; Reception & lunch begins at 12 noon; Rally begins at 1:30pm; Speakers include Alice Walker, novelist and activist; Cindy Sheehan, organizer of Women's March on Pentagon; Barbara Becnel, producer of "The Stan Tookie Williams Story"; Nora Barrows Friedman, Electronic Intifada & KPFA; Pam Africa, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal; Sabrina Jacobs, KPFA; Karen Wald, Cuba Inside-Out News Analysis: Barbara Lubin, Middle East Children's Alliance
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 4th, 2019 2:10 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network