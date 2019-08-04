top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Aug 4th, 2019 12:35 PM
On July 20, 2019 a forum was held on Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & the Case of Assange, Manning and Carmody. The panelists discussed these cases and the fight to defend journalists and whistleblowers including the fight in the labor movement.
assange_meeting_banner_7-20-19.jpg
The issue of press freedom and whistleblowers was the focus of this San Francisco forum. It discussed the cases of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Bryan Carmody.

Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.

Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.
This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.
Additional media:
The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk

SF Examiner on the Carmody Raid
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/

IFJ On Carmody Raid
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html

CJR On SF Police Raid On Carmody
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php

Press Freedom
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody

Swedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape case
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/06/swedish-court-rejects-request-detain-assange-rape-case-190603143022493.html

Sweden’s unethical – and unlawful ­­– arms deals with ISIS-backing Saudis
https://theindicter.com/swedens-unethical-and-unlawful-arms-deals-with-isis-backing-saudis/

The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s

Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
The San Francisco rallies for Julian Assange were initiated by
Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
https://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
§Journalist Robert Egelko On Carmody & Assange
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 4th, 2019 12:35 PM
sm_egelko_bob_assange_meeting_7-20-19.jpg
original image (640x502)
SF Chronicle legal reporter Robert Egelko discussed the Bryan Carmody case and also the case of Julian Assange.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
§Press Freedom Panel
by Labor Video Project Sunday Aug 4th, 2019 12:35 PM
assange_meeting_panel._7-20-19.jpg
Some of the panel on the cases of Assange, Manning and Carmody. The panel focused on the role of labor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw
