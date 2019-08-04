From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
On July 20, 2019 a forum was held on Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & the Case of Assange, Manning and Carmody. The panelists discussed these cases and the fight to defend journalists and whistleblowers including the fight in the labor movement.
The issue of press freedom and whistleblowers was the focus of this San Francisco forum. It discussed the cases of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Bryan Carmody.
Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.
Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.
This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.
Additional media:
The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk
SF Examiner on the Carmody Raid
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/
IFJ On Carmody Raid
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
CJR On SF Police Raid On Carmody
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
Press Freedom
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody
Swedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape case
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/06/swedish-court-rejects-request-detain-assange-rape-case-190603143022493.html
Sweden’s unethical – and unlawful – arms deals with ISIS-backing Saudis
https://theindicter.com/swedens-unethical-and-unlawful-arms-deals-with-isis-backing-saudis/
The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s
Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
The San Francisco rallies for Julian Assange were initiated by
Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
https://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.
Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.
This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.
Additional media:
The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykK0-fdGNpk
SF Examiner on the Carmody Raid
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/
IFJ On Carmody Raid
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
CJR On SF Police Raid On Carmody
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
Press Freedom
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody
Swedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape case
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/06/swedish-court-rejects-request-detain-assange-rape-case-190603143022493.html
Sweden’s unethical – and unlawful – arms deals with ISIS-backing Saudis
https://theindicter.com/swedens-unethical-and-unlawful-arms-deals-with-isis-backing-saudis/
The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s
Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
The San Francisco rallies for Julian Assange were initiated by
Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
https://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Journalist Robert Egelko On Carmody & Assange
SF Chronicle legal reporter Robert Egelko discussed the Bryan Carmody case and also the case of Julian Assange.
Some of the panel on the cases of Assange, Manning and Carmody. The panel focused on the role of labor.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network