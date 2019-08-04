On July 20, 2019 a forum was held on Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & the Case of Assange, Manning and Carmody. The panelists discussed these cases and the fight to defend journalists and whistleblowers including the fight in the labor movement.

The issue of press freedom and whistleblowers was the focus of this San Francisco forum. It discussed the cases of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Bryan Carmody.Speakers included Robert Egelko, SF Chronicle legal reporter, John Holmes, Executive Board Peralta Federation of Teachers and retired member of CWA PMWG, Richard Stone with the American Federation of Postal Workers APWU and delegate to San Francisco Labor Council and Ann Garrison, journalist with Black Agenda and KPFA Weekend News.Panelists also talked about the effort to get support for a resolution in the San Francisco Labor Council and CWA PMWG which has failed to pass a resolution to support the freedom of Julian Assange.This was sponsored by WorkWeek radio and LaborNet.Additional media:The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & JournalismSF Examiner on the Carmody RaidIFJ On Carmody RaidCJR On SF Police Raid On CarmodyPress FreedomSwedish court rejects request to detain Assange over rape caseSweden’s unethical – and unlawful ­­– arms deals with ISIS-backing SaudisThe Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of AssangeRally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian AssangeThe Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeWorkWeekThe San Francisco rallies for Julian Assange were initiated byBay Action Committee To Free Julian AssangeProduction of Labor Video Project