Palestine
protest cheer
Related Categories: Palestine | International | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco
Code Pink Action On The Sausalito Ferry
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Saturday Aug 3rd, 2019 9:57 PM
Code Pink demands end of Palestine repression in demonstrations on ferry and in Sausalito.

Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
sm_05-852_0357.jpg
original image (2300x1629)
2019/08/03 Code Pink Action On The Sausalito Ferry
Code Pink demands end of Palestine repression in demonstrations on ferry and in Sausalito.

August 3rd, 2019. As part of planning for the 2020 Flotilla to Gaza, Code Pink demonstrated their support of Palestinian rights in a demonstration in Sausalito and on the Golden Gate ferry.

After a stern demand to not wave their Palestinian and Peace flags on the vessel, they held signs in support of Palestinian rights and against Israeli repression.

Among the crowds of tourists in downtown Sausalito, they assembled, chanted and sang. “I got no problem with them” noted a police officer.

On the bow of the 3:55 ferry back to San Francisco, they waved their flags, ending a very visible demonstration.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_10-850_8312.jpg
original image (2300x1623)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_20-850_8324.jpg
original image (2300x1787)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_30-850_8339.jpg
original image (2300x1693)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_40-850_8343.jpg
original image (2300x1719)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_50-850_8347.jpg
original image (2300x1717)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_60-850_8358.jpg
original image (2300x1678)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_70-850_8389.jpg
original image (2300x1617)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_80-852_0246.jpg
original image (2300x1602)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_90-850_8449.jpg
original image (2300x1802)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_100-850_8455.jpg
original image (2300x1723)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_110-852_0275.jpg
original image (2300x1795)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_120-850_8483.jpg
original image (2300x1711)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_130-850_8499.jpg
original image (2300x1714)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_140-852_0303.jpg
original image (2300x1842)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_150-852_0311.jpg
original image (2300x1667)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_160-850_8539.jpg
original image (2300x1810)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_170-852_0332.jpg
original image (2300x1837)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
§
sm_190-852_0393.jpg
original image (2300x1533)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
