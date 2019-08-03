Code Pink Action On The Sausalito Ferry kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Saturday Aug 3rd, 2019 9:57 PM by Leon Kunstenaar

Code Pink demands end of Palestine repression in demonstrations on ferry and in Sausalito.



Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar

August 3rd, 2019. As part of planning for the 2020 Flotilla to Gaza, Code Pink demonstrated their support of Palestinian rights in a demonstration in Sausalito and on the Golden Gate ferry.



After a stern demand to not wave their Palestinian and Peace flags on the vessel, they held signs in support of Palestinian rights and against Israeli repression.



Among the crowds of tourists in downtown Sausalito, they assembled, chanted and sang. “I got no problem with them” noted a police officer.



On the bow of the 3:55 ferry back to San Francisco, they waved their flags, ending a very visible demonstration.

