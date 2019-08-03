top
protest cheer
Challenging the Border
Date Saturday August 17
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace and Justice Center
Emailmontereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Phone831-899-7322
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA 93955
The U.S.-Mexico border is an intimidating physical and social construct that deforms flows of human beings, goods, services, knowledge, and capital across a vast landscape that was once open to all.

Sharat G. Lin reveals life, economics, symbolism, and art at this interface of neocolonialism, and why it has it has become such a big deal today.

Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, a community activist, and a peace dancer @danceofpeace. He writes on global political economy, labor migration, and public health. He is a contributing author to Studies in Inequality and Social Justice (2009) with a chapter on the popular movement for immigration reform.

The public is invited. Free admission.

Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and Peace Coalition of Monterey County
For more event information: http://PeaceCentral.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 3rd, 2019 6:52 PM
by Monterey Peace and Justice Center Saturday Aug 3rd, 2019 6:52 PM
Challenging the Border
http://PeaceCentral.org
