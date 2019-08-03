From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Saturday August 17
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey Peace and Justice Center
|montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
|831-899-7322
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA 93955
The U.S.-Mexico border is an intimidating physical and social construct that deforms flows of human beings, goods, services, knowledge, and capital across a vast landscape that was once open to all.
Sharat G. Lin reveals life, economics, symbolism, and art at this interface of neocolonialism, and why it has it has become such a big deal today.
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, a community activist, and a peace dancer @danceofpeace. He writes on global political economy, labor migration, and public health. He is a contributing author to Studies in Inequality and Social Justice (2009) with a chapter on the popular movement for immigration reform.
The public is invited. Free admission.
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and Peace Coalition of Monterey County
For more event information: http://PeaceCentral.org
Challenging the Border
