Court halts Westands Water District's participation in Shasta Dam raise plan by Dan Bacher

Friday Aug 2nd, 2019 4:33 PM

Attorney General Becerra filed the lawsuit on May 13, 2019 to block Westlands from taking an unlawful action to assist in the planning and construction of a project to raise the height of the Shasta Dam, a project that is strongly opposed by the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, fishing groups and environmental organizations.