Women's Equality: March & Rally Honoring the 19th Amendment in San Jose
Date Monday August 26
Time 10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCo. of Santa Clara Office of Women's Policy
Location Details
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 East San Fernando Street, San Jose 95112
March & Rally: Pre-2020 Kickoff to the 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote

Date And Time: Monday, August 26, 2019 @ 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 East San Fernando Street, San Jose 95112

As we near 2020 and the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, known as the Suffrage Amendment: The Woman’s Right to Vote, Santa Clara County recognizes the struggle for participatory democracy is not complete.

To this end, the County created the Women’s Equality 2020 Leadership Council who is championing a concerted effort to coordinate a year long celebration to honor the sacrifices made by generations before us, stand in solidarity as one county, County Strong, and recognize the need to continue mobilizing for our present-day community and generations to come.

Please join us as we come together as one community, one County, one County Strong.

--Get on Your Soapbox

--Earn your Women's Suffrage Sash

--Honor the Past & Wear White

--Prepare for this Watershed Moment in Women's History

PARKING: Parking is available at 4th Street Garage located at 44 S. 4th St, San Jose 95112

LIGHT RAIL: Santa Clara Street station (then walk 2 blocks to MLK Jr. Library
at E.San Fernando Street & 4th Street)

HOST: Co. of Santa Clara Office of Women's Policy
The Office of Women's Policy can be reached at (408) 678-1499 or OWP [at] ceo.sccgov.org
welc2020rally_flyer3_26aug19.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-equali...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 2nd, 2019 4:27 PM
