Arts + Action
|The Power of Art in Political & Social Change
|Friday August 09
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Resource Center for Nonviolence
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
The Role and Power of Art in Shaping Political and Social Change: A Community Conversation with David Solnit, TJ Demos and Martabel Wasserman.
Fri. Aug. 9 AT the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.
Doors open at 6:30, conversation at 7PM
2nd Annual Community Conversation – The Role and Power of Art in Shaping Political and Social Change – how we as citizens in this community can participate and engage.
Co-sponsored by ARRT (Artists Respond and Resist Together), RCNV and SC Indivisible. Part of The Summer of ARRT for Radical Times exhibit and events.
David Solnit is a climate justice, global justice, anti-war, arts, and direct action organizer, an author, a puppeteer, and a trainer from the Bay Area. He is co-founder of Courage to Resist, co-author of Army of None. He is co-founder of Art and Revolution, using culture, art, giant puppets and theater in mass mobilizations, for popular education and as an organizing tool. TJ Demos and Martabel Wasserman are from the UCSC Department of History of Art and Visual Culture.
More information about the ARRT and Human/Nature EXHIBITION and EVENTS in the Summer of ARRT for Radical Times: https://rcnv.org/events/7847-2019-07-26/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4090263430...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 2nd, 2019 11:36 AM
► ▼ IMC Network