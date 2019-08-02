



Fri. Aug. 9 AT the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.



Doors open at 6:30, conversation at 7PM



2nd Annual Community Conversation – The Role and Power of Art in Shaping Political and Social Change – how we as citizens in this community can participate and engage.



Co-sponsored by ARRT (Artists Respond and Resist Together), RCNV and SC Indivisible. Part of The Summer of ARRT for Radical Times exhibit and events.



David Solnit is a climate justice, global justice, anti-war, arts, and direct action organizer, an author, a puppeteer, and a trainer from the Bay Area. He is co-founder of Courage to Resist, co-author of Army of None. He is co-founder of Art and Revolution, using culture, art, giant puppets and theater in mass mobilizations, for popular education and as an organizing tool. TJ Demos and Martabel Wasserman are from the UCSC Department of History of Art and Visual Culture.



