Artmaking for Change workshop
Date Saturday August 10
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz,
Hands-On Artmaking for Change workshop with David Solnit

Saturday, August 10, 10am – 4pm AT RCNV, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.

Pre-registration required: https://arrtworkshop.brownpapertickets.com

A day-long workshop. Hands-on banner/flag painting/stenciling, street murals and screen printing. Making art to save the climate & promote social justice.

Co-sponsored by ARRT (Artists Respond and Resist Together), RCNV and SC Indivisible.

David Solnit is a climate justice, global justice, anti-war, arts, and direct action organizer, an author, a puppeteer, and a trainer from the Bay Area. He is co-founder of Courage to Resist, co-author of Army of None. He is co-founder of Art and Revolution, using culture, art, giant puppets and theater in mass mobilizations, for popular education and as an organizing tool.

ARRT is collaborating with the Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) and SC Indivisible to build momentum and inspire a more informed and active citizenry with the SUMMER of ARRT for RADICAL TIMES, at RCNV.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://arrtsantacruz.home.blog/ or call RCNV, 831-423-1626.

Pre-registration required for this workshop: https://arrtworkshop.brownpapertickets.com
sm_artmaking_for_change_workshop_david_solnit_resource_center_for_nonviolence_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (720x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5645076907...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 2nd, 2019 11:26 AM
