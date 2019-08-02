There will be a vigil to remember the fateful bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 74 years ago. We will observe the day with reflections and songs meant to call attention to those lives lost with the intention of learning from the past to create a more just and nuclear-free future. We will pay tribute to Sherry Conable, Harry Meserve, and Cat Heron Steele.

