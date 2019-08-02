From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Announcing the Schedule for the Upcoming Indigenous Anarchist Convergence
We're excited to announce the schedule for the upcoming Indigenous Anarchist Convergence!
Bookfair, discussions, workshops, & more.
August 16-18, 2019
Táala Hooghan Infoshop
Kinlani, Occupied Flagstaff, AZ
Food & limited accommodations will be provided.
SCHEDULE & WORKSHOPS: http://www.taalahooghan.org/iac-workshops
Indigenous Anarchist Convergence Workshops
*subject to change
All Colonizers Are Bastards: Towards a World Without Prisons or Police
1h 30m | Open discussion
From community response networks that intervene in ICE raids, to transformative and restorative justice practices, this will be a facilitated discussion for participants to share stories and practical actions for a world without prisons or police.
Autonomous Organizing Against Borders
2h | Presenters: O’odham Anti-Border Collective, Contra Viento y Marea, Tornillo the Occupation, Hecate Society, Casa Carmelita, Food not Walls and No Más Muertes/No More Deaths
This is a necessary discussion and presentation if you have been asking yourself How do I support border resistance? What is it like on our southern border dealing face to face with the imperial machine? How do I get involved? What is going on?
Nellie Joe David from O’odham Anti-Border Collective will address Indigenous Mobilization, Convergence, Education, and Action to Protect O’odham Sites. She will also discuss mobilization to stop the border wall and tower construction.
Representatives from the Border Resistance Tour will provide first hand accounts from QTBIPOC grassroots organizers about the last 8 months of Direct Action and Mutual Aide in the Border towns of Juarez/El Paso and Tijuana/SanDiego.
This will be broad and strategic discussion on how folks can plug into work that is actually working towards dismantling concentration camps and US-funded genocide.
Another World is Possible: an Indigenous Governing Council and Zapatista Proposal
1h 30m | Presented by the Semillero Collective
This workshop deconstructs Indigenous Philosophy and practice. We discuss the importance of an Indigenous concentrated approach to organizing and autonomous living vs. the western, liberal lens that often co-opts movements for liberation and continues to replicate colonized standards and norms. We center our conversation around collective resistance and our natural inheritance to the land.
Autonomous Foods & Medicine
1h | Presented by Rez Family Farms/Red Ink
This workshop will help Indigenous peoples to better understand how to interact with their own landscapes to harvest foods and medicine. We will address how to safely approach working with the landscape, responsible food and medicine harvesting, and sharing both stories and samples of foods/medicines.
Autonomously & With Conviction: A Metis Refusal of State-led Reconciliation
1h | Jaydene
This workshop will address Canadian state-led reconciliation, why it’s fucked up to support it, and why anarchism holds the only true solution for decolonization.
BIPOC, Geographies of Struggle, & the Relevance of Decolonial Anarchy
2h | La Selva Collective
This workshop session will be held with a few members of a new decolonial anarchist media and writing collective called La Selva. Part of the workshop will be devoted to an introduction to the group, as to why they felt the need to organize as a group and produce content they feel is missing in the broader revolutionary sphere. Another part of the workshop will be a small presentation on the possibilities of spatial struggles outside of the metropolis, and into racially and economically marginalized spaces where few efforts are rooted in. This will then transition into a wider discussion facilitated by the collective on questions pertaining to the moment and needs for action.
Harm Reduction for the Community
1h | Presented by Sonoran Prevention Works
Marginalized communities have been disproportionately impacted by the drug war and have fewer resources to treat Substance Use Disorder and blood-borne diseases like HIV and Hepatitis. We must often be our own first responders, so overdose recognition and response are critical, life-saving skills. In this workshop we’ll discuss stigma and harm reduction strategies to minimize the negative consequences associated with substance use, how to support our relatives struggling with addiction, and learn how to use naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses. Participants will receive free naloxone and fentanyl testing kits.
Against Settler Colonial Politics
1h 30m | Presenters: Little Black Cart crew & TBA
This is a discussion for those who revel in rousing leftist tensions. A good space to attack Marxism and other European leftist ideologies, a bad space for people who vote and think politicians will save them.
Locating an Indigenous Anarchism
2h 30m | Panelists: Aragorn!, Amanda Lickers, Louise Benally, Rob Los Ricos, and more TBA.
What is meant, and what is not meant, when we assert “Indigenous Anarchism?”
This panel will be initiated by Aragorn! who wrote Locating an Indigenous Anarchism in 2005, it was one of the first pieces of writing that articulated an Indigenous Anarchism.
Organizing Indigenous Radical Spaces
1h 30m | Presenters: Táala Hooghan Infoshop & Ké’ Infoshop
There are two Indigenous infoshops located in so-called Arizona, Táala Hooghan was founded in 2007, Ké’ was founded in 2017. Join collective members of these projects to explore the fun and challenges with organizing, sustaining, dealing with conflicts, strategies, and other shenanigans with these spaces. We will also be discussing a proposal for a Southwest editorial collective for Black Seed, an Indigenous Anarchist paper.
Solidarity Means Action, Anti-colonial-Struggle Means Attack!
2h | Open panel with representatives from Protect the Peaks, Haul No!, and more TBA
From Big Mountain to Palestine, Charlottesville to Ferguson, Mauna Kea to Standing Rock, the San Francisco Peaks and beyond, this is a critical discussion on meaningful solidarity, strategies and tactics, and proposals.
Please consider making a donation to support the convergence here: http://www.paypal.me/indigenousaction
We welcome Indigenous, Black, People of Color for this gathering.
From the base of Dóókoosłiid we call for those also seeking a fulfilling life free from domination, coercion, & exploitation to gather around this fire.
For those sickened by fascinations with dead white-men’s thoughts (and their academies and their laws), reformist & reactionary “decolonial activisms”, and the uninspired merry-go-round of leftist politics as a whole.
For all those ungovernable forces of Nature, we invite you to gather as we fiercely push, pull, gnash our teeth, sharpen our claws, and dig deeply, so that we can find each other and see what comes from the circles around our fires.
Please register (even if it’s one name for your group) as our venue has limited capacity.
Register here: http://www.taalahooghan.org/iac-registration/
