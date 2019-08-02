



This is a benefit showing of “Quest”, the Award Winning Indie Film, followed by a Q&A Session and Panel Discussion hosted by the Coalition on Homelessness. Proceeds benefit the Coalition on Homelessness.



“Exactly the kind of film that needs to be shown all over the country.”

- Claudia Puig, President of LA Film Critic Association



Why: “Quest” inspires individual and community growth, connection and collaboration for healing and positive change. In an ideal world, all children would have the opportunity to grow up safe and secure and loved in their families of origin. But the sad truth is, we don’t live in an ideal world, and no one person or program can ever close the awful gap - but together we can find ways to put our compassion into action to make a difference and help heal our own lives, and the lives of others.



QUEST – the Truth Always Rises, is a magnanimous love story highlighting our need for healing and empathy told from a 12 year old in crisis, addicted to tagging and losing faith in humanity. “Mills” spends his time on the street with older graffiti mentor “Debt” (Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta/Sorry to Bother You/Get Out), escaping an abusive step-father (Lou Diamond Phillips) and a mom (Betsy Brandt – Breaking Bad) who doesn’t believe him. On a path to expulsion, his coach and history teacher, Tim Moellering (Dash Mihok – Ray Donovan), sees what the rest cannot yet, that his recklessness is a cry for help. As much as Mills pulls away, he finds himself compelled to try to trust, just one more time.

Quest has won audience awards, moved adult inmates to tears, shifted Juvenile Detention Centers to remove locks from their doors, and still looking for distribution. It challenges us to face our fears and regain faith in humanity through Trusting our Struggle and Sharing.



