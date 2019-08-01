From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons
Drummers Begin Month of Demonstrations as ICE Protests Intensify
1 am arrests of 17 raise profile of anti ICE movement..
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Following the 1:30 am arrest of 17 who are protesting ICE's illegal lodging of innocent people under horrific conditions for, believe it nor not, "illegal lodging", drummers began a month of protests at ICE SF headquarters.
A Honduran woman whose baby was taken (now reunited, but husband still gone) led the testimony of current and past victims of barbaric family separations.
An 87 year old Japanese woman recalled her detention at age 12.
An elderly Jewish woman cried as she saw the specter of the Holocaust returning.
Drummers made sure ICE knew they were there.
There were spokespeople from Tsuru for Solidarity (Japanese-American), Galeria de la Raza, and the National Lawyers Guild as well as a Rabbi and a Pastor.
A Honduran woman whose baby was taken (now reunited, but husband still gone) led the testimony of current and past victims of barbaric family separations.
An 87 year old Japanese woman recalled her detention at age 12.
An elderly Jewish woman cried as she saw the specter of the Holocaust returning.
Drummers made sure ICE knew they were there.
There were spokespeople from Tsuru for Solidarity (Japanese-American), Galeria de la Raza, and the National Lawyers Guild as well as a Rabbi and a Pastor.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network