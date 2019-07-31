As Shark Week continues, restaurants across the nation are contributing to the rapid decline in shark species by serving up soup made from shark fins, despite bans in 12 states and counting. According to an online database maintained by the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), nearly 200 restaurants across the country continue to offer shark fin products, including shark fin soup, a traditionally expensive East Asian dish associated with banquets and celebrations. Dozens of these restaurants are violating their state’s prohibition on shark fins and shark fin products. California, for instance, leads the nation in the number of restaurants offering shark fin products—59 were found by AWI in its latest audit—despite a 2013 state law that prohibits the possession, sale, trade or distribution of shark fins. In New York, which passed a similar ban in 2014, 19 restaurants continue to sell the dish.

List of Northern California Restaurants with Shark Fins on the Menu:Fung Wong427 Gellert BoulevarddDaly City, CA 94015(650) 878-8888fungwongchinese.comLast Updated on: June 4, 2019Koi Palace365 Gellert BoulevardDaly City, CA 94015(650) 992-9000koipalace.comLast Updated on: June 4, 2019Koi Palace at Dublin4288 Dublin Boulevard, Suite 213Dublin, CA 94568(925) 833-9090koipalace.com/dublin-caLast Updated on: June 4, 2019Hong Kong East Ocean Seafood Restaurant (Claims to be imitation)3199 Powell StreetEmeryville, CA 94608(510) 655-3388hkeo.usLast Updated on: June 4, 2019Veggie Lee Restaurant (Imitation)25036 Hesperian BlvdHayward, CA 94545(510) 785-7133 or (510) 785-7135veggielee.comLast Updated on: June 4, 2019Hong Kong Flower Lounge-Mayflower Seafood Restaurant51 Millbrae AvenueMillbrae, CA 94030(650) 692-6666mayflower-seafood.com/HKFL/index.htmLast Updated on: June 5, 2019Zen Peninsula1180 El Camino RealMillbrae, CA 94030(650) 616-9388zenpeninsula.comLast Updated on: July 2, 2019Hong Kong Flower Lounge-Mayflower Seafood Restaurant428 Barber LaneMilpitas, CA 95035(408) 922-2700mayflower-seafood.com/HKFL/index.htmLast Updated on: June 5, 2019Koi Palace - Milpitas768 Barber LaneMilpitas, CA 95035(408) 432-8833koipalace.com/milpitas-caLast Updated on: June 4, 2019Nature Vegetarian Restaurant (Imitation)1116 Franklin StOakland, CA 94607(510) 238-9688naturevegetarianoakland.comLast Updated on: July 2, 2019Sum Yee Pastry918 Webster StreetOakland, CA 94607(510) 268-8089Last Updated on: March 13, 2019Asian Pearl Seafood Restaurant3288 Pierce Street, Suite A-118Richmond, CA 94804(510) 526-6800Last Updated on: April 2, 2019Happy Garden (Claims to be imitation)5731 Stockton BoulevardSacramento, CA 95824(916) 456-0581sachappygarden.comLast Updated on: June 7, 2019Tea Cup Cafe (Claims to be imitation)1614 21st StreetSacramento, CA 95811(916) 448-6212teacuphouse.comLast Updated on: June 3, 2019Yue Huang3860 Truxel RoadSacramento, CA 95834(916) 621-3737yuehuangsacramento.comLast Updated on: June 3, 20198 Immortals Seafood Restaurant1433 Taraval StreetSan Francisco, CA 94116(415) 731-5515Last Updated on: June 11, 2019Canton Seafood and Dim Sum Restaurant655 Folsom StreetSan Francisco, CA 94107(415) 495-3064cantonsf.comLast Updated on: June 5, 2019Capital Seafood Restaurant839 Clay StreetSan Francisco, CA 94108(415) 397-6269capitalsf.comLast Updated on: June 5, 2019Chase Luck Bakery1325 Ocean AveSan Francisco, CA 94112(415) 769-5983chaseluckbakery.comLast Updated on: June 5, 2019Delicious Dim Sum752 Jackson StSan Francisco, CA 94133(415) 781-0721Last Updated on: June 5, 2019Dim Sum Bistro675 Broadway StSan Francisco, CA 94133(415) 788-7028dimsumbistrosf.comLast Updated on: July 2, 2019Enjoy Vegetarian Restaurant - Chinatown (Imitation)839 Kearny StSan Francisco, CA 94108(415) 685-4807enjoyveggie.comLast Updated on: June 7, 2019Enjoy Vegetarian Restaurant - Sunset (Imitation)754 Kirkham StSan Francisco, CA 94122(415) 682-0826enjoyveggie.comLast Updated on: June 7, 2019Good Luck Dim Sum736 Clement StreetSan Francisco, CA 94118(415) 386-3388Last Updated on: June 5, 2019Gourmet Carousel1559 Franklin StreetSan Francisco, CA 94109(415) 771-2044gourmetcarouselsf.comLast Updated on: June 3, 2019Gourmet Dim Sum & Cafe651 Clement StreetSan Francisco, CA 94118(415) 387-8988Last Updated on: June 7, 2019Grant Palace737 Washington StreetSan Francisco, CA 94108(415) 982-3705grantpalacesf.comLast Updated on: June 3, 2019Hing Wing Bakery339 Judah StreetSan Francisco, CA 94122(415) 681-3928Last Updated on: June 3, 2019Hong Kong Clay Pot960 Grant AvenueSan Francisco, CA 94108(415) 989-2638hong-kong-clay-pot.cafes-world.comLast Updated on: June 3, 2019Hong Kong Lounge5322 Geary BoulevardSan Francisco, CA 94121(415) 668-8836hongkongloungeca.comLast Updated on: June 3, 2019Lai Hong Lounge1416 Powell StreetSan Francisco, CA 94133(415) 397-2290lhklounge.com/lai-hong-loungeLast Updated on: July 2, 2019Uncle Lee Cafe3608 Balboa StreetSan Francisco, CA 94121(628) 280-3977Last Updated on: July 25, 2019Li Yuan Dim Sum2070 North Capitol AvenueSan Jose, CA 95132(408) 262-1988sites.google.com/site/liyuansanjose/Last Updated on: March 11, 2019Tai Pan Bakery477 Saratoga AvenueSan Jose, CA 95129(408) 247-9996Last Updated on: March 17, 2019Tropicana Buffet (Claims to be imitation)1692 Story Rd #100San Jose, CA 95122(408) 258-2000tropicanabuffet.comLast Updated on: March 13, 2019Eggettes (Claims to be imitation)47 S B StreetSan Mateo, CA 94401(408) 393-5897eggettes.com/eggettes-san-mateo-menu.htmlLast Updated on: June 11, 2019HL Peninsula Restaurant608 Dubuque AveSouth San Francisco, CA 94080(650) 616-8168hlpeninsula.comLast Updated on: July 2, 2019AWI regularly contacts law enforcement officials in states with shark fin bans to investigate restaurants that violate the law.Bills banning the sales of shark fins are pending in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida.“The United States is a major producer, exporter and trade stop for shark fins,” said Cathy Liss, president of AWI. “Clearly, the existing patchwork of state laws and uneven enforcement have failed to shut down a lucrative billion-dollar industry. When shark fin soup is on the menu, so is animal cruelty.”Shark finning is the inhumane practice of cutting off a shark’s fins—often while the shark is still alive—and throwing the mutilated body in the ocean, where the helplessly immobile shark will suffocate, bleed to death, or succumb to an attack by a predator. It is an unnecessarily cruel and senseless practice that is decimating shark populations and unleashing cascading effects throughout marine ecosystems.An estimated 73 million sharks are killed annually for their fins alone. While the United States prohibits shark finning in federal waters, there is no nationwide ban on the sale of shark fins, fueling the global shark fin trade. Sharks are apex predators and crucial to a functioning marine ecosystem, yet a quarter of all shark and ray species are listed as threatened or endangered. Earlier this month, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified all but one of the 16 warm-water flat shark species as critically endangered—with declines of more than 80 percent over the past 30 to 45 years—primarily due to overfishing and shark finning.Last month, Canada, the largest importer of shark fins outside of Asia, banned shark fin imports and exports. AWI endorses the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019 (H.R. 737/ S. 877), which would make it illegal “to possess, buy, or sell shark fins or any product containing shark fins.” Further, this federal legislation would enhance existing state bans by preventing shark fins from entering those markets via interstate commerce.Online database of restaurants offering shark fin soup: