List of Northern California Restaurants with Shark Fins on the Menu
As Shark Week continues, restaurants across the nation are contributing to the rapid decline in shark species by serving up soup made from shark fins, despite bans in 12 states and counting. According to an online database maintained by the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), nearly 200 restaurants across the country continue to offer shark fin products, including shark fin soup, a traditionally expensive East Asian dish associated with banquets and celebrations. Dozens of these restaurants are violating their state’s prohibition on shark fins and shark fin products. California, for instance, leads the nation in the number of restaurants offering shark fin products—59 were found by AWI in its latest audit—despite a 2013 state law that prohibits the possession, sale, trade or distribution of shark fins. In New York, which passed a similar ban in 2014, 19 restaurants continue to sell the dish.
Fung Wong
427 Gellert Boulevardd
Daly City, CA 94015
(650) 878-8888
fungwongchinese.com
Last Updated on: June 4, 2019
Koi Palace
365 Gellert Boulevard
Daly City, CA 94015
(650) 992-9000
koipalace.com
Last Updated on: June 4, 2019
Koi Palace at Dublin
4288 Dublin Boulevard, Suite 213
Dublin, CA 94568
(925) 833-9090
koipalace.com/dublin-ca
Last Updated on: June 4, 2019
Hong Kong East Ocean Seafood Restaurant (Claims to be imitation)
3199 Powell Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
(510) 655-3388
hkeo.us
Last Updated on: June 4, 2019
Veggie Lee Restaurant (Imitation)
25036 Hesperian Blvd
Hayward, CA 94545
(510) 785-7133 or (510) 785-7135
veggielee.com
Last Updated on: June 4, 2019
Hong Kong Flower Lounge-Mayflower Seafood Restaurant
51 Millbrae Avenue
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 692-6666
mayflower-seafood.com/HKFL/index.htm
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Zen Peninsula
1180 El Camino Real
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 616-9388
zenpeninsula.com
Last Updated on: July 2, 2019
Hong Kong Flower Lounge-Mayflower Seafood Restaurant
428 Barber Lane
Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 922-2700
mayflower-seafood.com/HKFL/index.htm
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Koi Palace - Milpitas
768 Barber Lane
Milpitas, CA 95035
(408) 432-8833
koipalace.com/milpitas-ca
Last Updated on: June 4, 2019
Nature Vegetarian Restaurant (Imitation)
1116 Franklin St
Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 238-9688
naturevegetarianoakland.com
Last Updated on: July 2, 2019
Sum Yee Pastry
918 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 268-8089
Last Updated on: March 13, 2019
Asian Pearl Seafood Restaurant
3288 Pierce Street, Suite A-118
Richmond, CA 94804
(510) 526-6800
http://asianpearl.yolasite.com
Last Updated on: April 2, 2019
Happy Garden (Claims to be imitation)
5731 Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95824
(916) 456-0581
sachappygarden.com
Last Updated on: June 7, 2019
Tea Cup Cafe (Claims to be imitation)
1614 21st Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 448-6212
teacuphouse.com
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
Yue Huang
3860 Truxel Road
Sacramento, CA 95834
(916) 621-3737
yuehuangsacramento.com
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
8 Immortals Seafood Restaurant
1433 Taraval Street
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 731-5515
Last Updated on: June 11, 2019
Canton Seafood and Dim Sum Restaurant
655 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 495-3064
cantonsf.com
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Capital Seafood Restaurant
839 Clay Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 397-6269
capitalsf.com
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Chase Luck Bakery
1325 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 769-5983
chaseluckbakery.com
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Delicious Dim Sum
752 Jackson St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 781-0721
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Dim Sum Bistro
675 Broadway St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 788-7028
dimsumbistrosf.com
Last Updated on: July 2, 2019
Enjoy Vegetarian Restaurant - Chinatown (Imitation)
839 Kearny St
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 685-4807
enjoyveggie.com
Last Updated on: June 7, 2019
Enjoy Vegetarian Restaurant - Sunset (Imitation)
754 Kirkham St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 682-0826
enjoyveggie.com
Last Updated on: June 7, 2019
Good Luck Dim Sum
736 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 386-3388
Last Updated on: June 5, 2019
Gourmet Carousel
1559 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 771-2044
gourmetcarouselsf.com
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
Gourmet Dim Sum & Cafe
651 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 387-8988
Last Updated on: June 7, 2019
Grant Palace
737 Washington Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 982-3705
grantpalacesf.com
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
Hing Wing Bakery
339 Judah Street
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 681-3928
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
Hong Kong Clay Pot
960 Grant Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 989-2638
hong-kong-clay-pot.cafes-world.com
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
Hong Kong Lounge
5322 Geary Boulevard
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 668-8836
hongkongloungeca.com
Last Updated on: June 3, 2019
Lai Hong Lounge
1416 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 397-2290
lhklounge.com/lai-hong-lounge
Last Updated on: July 2, 2019
Uncle Lee Cafe
3608 Balboa Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
(628) 280-3977
Last Updated on: July 25, 2019
Li Yuan Dim Sum
2070 North Capitol Avenue
San Jose, CA 95132
(408) 262-1988
sites.google.com/site/liyuansanjose/
Last Updated on: March 11, 2019
Tai Pan Bakery
477 Saratoga Avenue
San Jose, CA 95129
(408) 247-9996
Last Updated on: March 17, 2019
Tropicana Buffet (Claims to be imitation)
1692 Story Rd #100
San Jose, CA 95122
(408) 258-2000
tropicanabuffet.com
Last Updated on: March 13, 2019
Eggettes (Claims to be imitation)
47 S B Street
San Mateo, CA 94401
(408) 393-5897
eggettes.com/eggettes-san-mateo-menu.html
Last Updated on: June 11, 2019
HL Peninsula Restaurant
608 Dubuque Ave
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 616-8168
hlpeninsula.com
Last Updated on: July 2, 2019
AWI regularly contacts law enforcement officials in states with shark fin bans to investigate restaurants that violate the law.
Bills banning the sales of shark fins are pending in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida.
“The United States is a major producer, exporter and trade stop for shark fins,” said Cathy Liss, president of AWI. “Clearly, the existing patchwork of state laws and uneven enforcement have failed to shut down a lucrative billion-dollar industry. When shark fin soup is on the menu, so is animal cruelty.”
Shark finning is the inhumane practice of cutting off a shark’s fins—often while the shark is still alive—and throwing the mutilated body in the ocean, where the helplessly immobile shark will suffocate, bleed to death, or succumb to an attack by a predator. It is an unnecessarily cruel and senseless practice that is decimating shark populations and unleashing cascading effects throughout marine ecosystems.
An estimated 73 million sharks are killed annually for their fins alone. While the United States prohibits shark finning in federal waters, there is no nationwide ban on the sale of shark fins, fueling the global shark fin trade. Sharks are apex predators and crucial to a functioning marine ecosystem, yet a quarter of all shark and ray species are listed as threatened or endangered. Earlier this month, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified all but one of the 16 warm-water flat shark species as critically endangered—with declines of more than 80 percent over the past 30 to 45 years—primarily due to overfishing and shark finning.
Last month, Canada, the largest importer of shark fins outside of Asia, banned shark fin imports and exports. AWI endorses the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019 (H.R. 737/ S. 877), which would make it illegal “to possess, buy, or sell shark fins or any product containing shark fins.” Further, this federal legislation would enhance existing state bans by preventing shark fins from entering those markets via interstate commerce.
Online database of restaurants offering shark fin soup:
https://awionline.org/content/restaurants-currently-offering-shark-fin-soup
https://awionline.org/press-releases/shark-fins-remain-menu-despite-state-bans
