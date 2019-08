Join us as we rally on the County Building steps and show up at the August 6th Board of Supervisors meeting to support the groundbreaking single-use plastic reforms we need to protect our ocean backyard.



& Please share this event widely! Santa Cruz County should 'Lead the way as we protect our Bay'!Join us as we rally on the County Building steps and show up at the August 6th Board of Supervisors meeting to support the groundbreaking single-use plastic reforms we need to protect our ocean backyard.We need an impressive turnout to show our Supervisors: We protect what we love!However, agenda details are not yet available and may not be posted until the week before the meeting.Please RSVP at https://bit.ly/August6RSVP if you can join us at either 10AM-12PM or 1:30-3:30PM on August 6th at 701 Ocean St. (Room 500 on the 5th Floor) to help ensure a strong turnout and so that we know how many signs to print.Visit https://bit.ly/PlasticCrisis to take the plastic survey, send an email, and learn more.& Please share this event widely! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4467084525...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 31st, 2019 10:33 PM